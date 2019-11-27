India wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha has suffered a latest injury setback after having fractured his finger during the recent Pink-Ball Test in Kolkata.

Saha underwent a surgery on his injured ring finger and will soon start his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. He 35-year-old had made his international comeback last month after fully recovering from a shoulder surgery he underwent last year.

However, Saha says he’ll recover within five weeks as it’s not a major injury. “It’s like a normal fracture. It should not take more than five weeks to recover. I will take some rest at home and then the rehab process (at the National Cricket Academy) will follow,” PTI quoted Saha as saying on Wednesday.

Since making his Test return against South Africa last month, Saha has impressed with his superb glovework that has again pushed him ahead of the young Rishabh Pant, at least in Test cricket.

He was part of India’s maiden Day-Night Test assignment which was a hit with the crowd as the packed Eden Gardens proved. There have been concerns regarding the pink ball and Saha says spotting it becomes a bit challenging under the lights. “It was definitely challenging, especially under lights in the twilight period. The conditions were also hazy. The fielders at the boundary line were not able to sight the ball at one go,” Saha said.

He added, “I guess we would not have faced this problem if the match was held in summer and not during winter.”

There has also been debate over the colour of sightscreen which as of now is white for pink-ball. “I wish the background (sightscreen) was brighter so the visibility could have been a bit better. The pink ball was definitely challenging,” Saha said.

Like Cheteshwar Pujara, Saha also feels that Test cricket will primarily be played with red-ball and day-night games should be a one-off affair. “I think maximum matches would be in red ball only and this can be one-off in between. Whatever may be the colour of the ball or the conditions, we will always be prepared. It’s up to the BCCI to take the call,” he said.