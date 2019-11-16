Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Northern Knights vs Otago Volts Prediction Ford Trophy 2019 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 1 Match NK vs OTG: The 2019–20 Ford Trophy will be the 49th season of the Ford Trophy, the List A cricket tournament in New Zealand. It will be the ninth in a sponsorship deal between New Zealand Cricket and Ford Motor Company. It is scheduled to take place between November 2019 and February 2020. As per the previous edition of the competition, the tournament will feature ten rounds of matches. Wellington are the defending champions.

TOSS – The toss between Northern Knights vs Otago Volts will take place at 6.00 AM (IST).

Time: 6.30 AM IST.

Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton

My Dream11 Team

M Chu (wk), P Bocock, J Carter, J Finnie, D Phillips, K Clarke, B Hampton, M Rippon, B Randell, J Duffy, M Bacon

NK vs OTG Probable Playing XIs

Northern Knights: J Carter, J Bocock, D Brownlie. H Cooper, K Clarke, Z Gibson, B Hampton, B Popli, I Sodhi, B Randell, A Verma, J Walker

Otago Volts: N Smith, M Rippon, M Chu, J Duffy, M Bacon, N Kelly, D Phillips, M Rae, J Finnie, A Kitchen, M RenwicK

SQUADS

Otago Volts: J Duffy, M Bacon, M Chu, J Finnie, D Foxcroft, A Kitchen, N Kelly, D Phillips, M Rae, M Renwick, M Rippon, N Smith

Northern Knights: J Carter, J Bocock, D Brownlie. H Cooper, K Clarke, Z Gibson, B Hampton, B Popli, I Sodhi, B Randell, A Verma, J Walker

