Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Northern Warriors vs Team Abu Dhabi T10 League 2019 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s T20 Match NOR vs TAB at Abu Dhabi: In the match no. 7 of T10 Cricket League 2019, Northern Warriors will square off against Team Abu Dhabi at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. For the third consecutive day, Northern Warriors will take the field in the T10 cricket fest in UAE. The Warriors started their campaign on an emphatic note as they registered a thumping win against Maratha Arabians. But their happiness was short-lived as Qalandars thrashed them by 66 runs to burst the bubble.

On the other hand – Team Abu Dhabi managed to tie their first match against the Qalandars. But of course, a better effort is required from them this time for them to get over the line against Warriros. After getting a rest day on Saturday, Abu Dhabi must be eager to flex their muscles against stiffer opposition. It can likely work to their advantage and can also help them to figure out their plans better. The TV broadcast of T10 Cricket League is available on Sony Sports Network, while the Live Streaming is available on Sony LIV and Fancode App in India.

TOSS – The toss between Northern Warriors and Team Abu Dhabi will take place at 4.30 PM (IST).

Time: 5 PM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Niroshan Dickwella

Batters – Luke Wright, Corey Anderson (VC), George Munsey

All-Rounders – Moeen Ali, Lewis Gregory, Andre Russell (C), Chris Green

Bowlers – Marchant de Lange, Nuwan Pradeep, Chris Wood

NOR vs TAB Probable Playing XIs

Northern Warriors: George Munsey, Sam Billings (wk), Darren Sammy (C), Ansh Tandon, Asela Gunaratne, Andre Russell, Sikandar Raza, Chris Green, Rayad Emrit, Nuwan Pradeep, Chris Wood.

Team Abu Dhabi: Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Luke Wright, Moeen Ali (C), Corey Anderson, Paras Khadka, Rohan Mustafa, Harry Gurney, Ben Laughlin, Marchant de Lange, Richard Gleeson, Lewis Gregory.

SQUADS

Northern Warriors: George Munsey, Sam Billings (wk), Andre Russell, Daren Sammy (C), Ansh Tandon, Asela Gunaratne, Sikandar Raza, Chris Green, Rayad Emrit, Nuwan Pradeep, Chris Wood, Lendl Simmons, Pravin Tambe, Nicholas Pooran, Mark Deyal, Amir Hayat.

Team Abu Dhabi: Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Luke Wright, Moeen Ali (C), Corey Anderson, Lewis Gregory, Paras Khadka, Marchant de Lange, Rohan Mustafa, Harry Gurney, Ben Laughlin, Richard Gleeson, Rameez Shahzad, Mohammad Amir, Alex Davies.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ NOR Dream11 Team/ TAB Dream11 Team/ Northern Warriors Dream11 Team/ Team Abu Dhabi Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Cricket Tips and more.