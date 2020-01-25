Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team New Zealand A vs India A Prediction, India A tour of New Zealand 2020 – Cricket Tips For Today’s 3rd unofficial ODI NZ-A vs IN-A: The third and final unofficial ODI between India A and New Zealand will be played on Sunday at Hagley Oval. The three-match series is levelled up at 1-1. After going down by 5 wickets in the first fixture, New Zealand A bounced back in style and secured 29 runs win in the second game. The three-match ODI series will be followed by two unofficial tests scheduled to be played at Christchurch from January 20 and Lincoln from February 07.

TOSS – The toss between New Zealand A vs India A will take place at 3:00 AM (IST).

Time: 3:30 AM IST

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

My Dream11 Team

Ishan Kishan (WK), Glenn Philips, Suryakumar Yadav, Prithvi Shaw (C), George Worker, Vijay Shankar, Krunal Pandya (VC), Jimmy Neesham, Mohammed Siraj, Jacob Duffy, Kyle Jamieson

NZ-A vs IN-A Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand A: Glenn Phillips, Cole McConchie, Tom Bruce (c), George Worker, Jacob Duffy, James Neesham, Kyle Jamieson, Mark Chapman, Tom Blundell (wk), Ollie Newton, Rachin Ravindra

India A: Mohammed Siraj, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Porel, Mayank Agarwal (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Chahar, Prithvi Shaw

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain Options: Prithvi Shaw, Jimmy Neesham

Vice-captain Options: Krunal Pandya, George Worker

Squads

India A: Rahul Chahar, Ishan Porel, Shubman Gill (C), Prithvi Shaw, Mohammed Siraj, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Mayank Agarwal, Axar Patel, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Vijay Shankar, Krunal Pandya, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Warrier

New Zealand A: Rachin Ravindra, Todd Astle, Jacob Duffy, George Worker, Glenn Phillips, Tom Bruce (C), Mark Chapman, Kyle Jamieson, Ollie Newton, James Neesham, Ajaz Patel, Tom Blundell

