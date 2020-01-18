Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team New Zealand U19 vs Japan U19 Prediction, Under 19 World Cup 2020 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 3, Group A NZ-U19 vs JPN-U19: The 2020 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup is an upcoming international limited-overs cricket tournament scheduled to be held in South Africa from 17 January to 9 February 2020. It will be the thirteenth edition of the Under-19 Cricket World Cup, and the second to be held in South Africa. Sixteen teams will be taking part in the tournament, split into four groups of four. The top two teams from each group will advance to the Super League, with the bottom two teams in each group progressing to the Plate League. India are the defending champions.

TOSS – The toss between New Zealand U19 vs Japan U19 will take place at 1:00 PM (IST).

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: North-West University No1 Ground, Potchefstroom

My Dream11 Team

Beckham Wheeler-Greenall, Fergus Lellman (C), Reiji Suto, Marcus Thurgate (VC), Kazumasa Takahashi (VC), Max Clements, Adithya Ashok, Jesse Tashkoff, Yugandhar Retharekar, David Hancock, Joey Field

NZ-U19 vs JPN-U19 Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand U19: Rhys Mariu, Oliver White, Fergus Lellman, Nicholas Lidstone, Beckham Wheeler-Greenall, Jesse Tashkoff (C), David Hancock, Quinn Sunde (WK), Adithya Ashok, Hayden Dickson, Joey Field

Japan U19: Marcus Thurgate (C), Shu Noguchi, Neel Date, Debashish Sahoo, Kazumasa Takahashi, Kento Ota-Dobell, Ashley Thurgate, Max Clements, Yugandhar Retharekar, Masato Morita, Reiji Suto

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain Options: Jesse Tashkoff, Kazumasa Takahashi

Vice-captain Options: Fergus Lellman, Marcus Thurgate

Squads

Japan U19: Marcus Thurgate, Max Clements, Ashley Thurgate(c), Tushar Chaturvedi, Shu Noguchi(w), Neel Date, Kento Ota Dobell, Ishaan Fartyal, Sora Ichiki, Leon Mehlig, Masato Morita, Yugandhar Retharekar, Debashish Sahoo, Reiji Suto, Kazumasa Takahashi

New Zealand U19: Ollie White, Kristian Clarke, Quinn Sunde, Ben Pomare(w), Jesse Tashkoff(c), Hayden Dickson, Joey Field, Rhys Mariu, Adithya Ashok, David Hancock, Fergus Lellman, Simon Keene, Nicholas Lidstone, William O’Rourke, Beckham Wheeler-Greenall

