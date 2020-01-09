Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team New Zealand Under 19 vs Zimbabwe Under 19 Prediction, Quadrangular U19 Series 2020 – Cricket Tips For Today’s 3rd Place Playoff NZ-U19 vs ZIM-U19: India, New Zealand, South Africa and Zimbabwe will battle in a fatal-four way contest to determine the winner of the Quadrangular U19 Series. The tournament has been staged to serve as a warm-up to the Under19 World Cup that gets underway from January 17. The 3rd Place Playoff is between New Zealand Under 19 and Zimbabwe Under 19.

TOSS – The toss between New Zealand Under 19 vs Zimbabwe Under 19 will take place at 12:30 PM (IST).

Time: 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Chatsworth Stadium, Durban

My Dream11 Team

Milton Shumba, Beckham Wheeler-Greenall (VC), Simon Keene, Luke Oldknow, Dane Schadendorf (WK), Wesley Madhevere (C), Adithya Ashok, Ollie White, Tadiwanashe Nyangani, Joey Field, Hayden Dickson

NZ-U19 vs ZIM-U19 Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand Under 19: Rhys Mariu, Simon Keene, Ollie White, Nicholas Lidstone, Jesse Tashkoff (C), Beckham Wheeler-Greenall, Ben Pomare (WK), Adithya Ashok, Joey Field, Hayden Dickson, Kristian Clarke

Zimbabwe Under 19: Wesley Madhevere, Gareth Chirawu, Milton Shumba, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Dion Myers (c), Luke Oldknow, Dane Schadendorf (wk), Taurayi Tugwete, Emmanuel Bawa, Nkosilathi Nungu, Tadiwanashe Nyangani

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain Options: Dion Myers, Jesse Tashkoff

Vice-captain Options: Ollie White, Adithya Ashok

Squads

Zimbabwe Under 19: Wesley Madhevere, Gareth Chirawu, Milton Shumba, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Dion Myers(c), Luke Oldknow, Dane Schadendorf(w), Taurayi Tugwete, Emmanuel Bawa, Nkosilathi Nungu, Tadiwanashe Nyangani, Samuel Ruwisi, Dylan Grant, Ahomed Rameez Ebrahim, Privilege Chesa, Brandon James

New Zealand Under 19: Rhys Mariu, Simon Keene, Ollie White, Nicholas Lidstone, Jesse Tashkoff(c), Beckham Wheeler-Greenall, Ben Pomare(w), Adithya Ashok, Joey Field, Hayden Dickson, Kristian Clarke, David Hancock, Fergus Lellman, Quinn Sunde, William O’Rourke

