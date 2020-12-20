Regular Pakistan skipper Babar Azam – who is out of action due to a knee injury – was spotted in the dugout on Sunday during the second T20I. It was his reaction after Kane Williamson hit a six that stole the limelight and made fans feel for him. The six must have added salt into his wounds as ideally, he would have liked to be in the middle playing a role for his team. Also Read - NZ vs Pak 2nd T20I: Sarfaraz Ahmed Should be Made Captain, Fans Demand on Twitter After New Zealand Beat Pakistan

It was a sad reaction from Babar after the match that seems to have touched the hearts of his fans who are missing him after New Zealand sealed the three-match T20I series with a 2-0 lead.

Here is the reaction from Pakistan's premier batsman:

me and babar azam are going to vibe on this song tonight goodbye pic.twitter.com/ID8yoX7WQh — noor (@kohliest) December 20, 2020

Currently, there are doubts over his participation in the first Test that starts on Boxing Day.

“Babar is under rehab and has done some light training but whether he will be 100 percent match fit in time for the first Test is a long shot,” a source aware of the developments in New Zealand said.

Over the past couple of seasons, Babar has emerged as Pakistan’s mainstay in the batting department, and with him likely to miss the first Test would be a massive setback for the side.

Opting to bat first Pakistan posted 163 for six. The side recovered from a tricky position, thanks to Mohammad Hafeez’s 99 off 57 balls. Hafeez’s knock was laced with 10 fours and five sixes.

Chasing 164 to win, the hosts gunned down the target with five balls to spare. Making a return to the side, Kane Williamson remained unbeaten on 57 off 42 balls, while opener Tim Seifert hit a brilliant 84* off 64 balls.

The third and final T20I that would be a dead rubber would take place on Tuesday.