Pakistan was thrashed by New Zealand by nine wickets in the second T20I on Sunday to take a 2-0 lead in the ongoing three-match T20I series. While New Zealand's unbeaten streak this summer continued, irritated fans asked for the reinstatement of Sarfaraz Ahmed as skipper after Pakistan lost another T20I series.

Sarfaraz has led Pakistan well in the past, but due to a string of losses – the veteran lost his captaincy but retained his spot in the side as a wicketkeeper-batsman.

Here is how fans reacted urging the management to make the change:

Khelte raho or haarte raho.. Jab tak wicket k peeche larwaane waala taptaan nahi aega yahi result ata rahega. NZ vs PAK 2-0 series.#Sarfaraz_Ahmed#Captain #PakistanCricket pic.twitter.com/8bWLTCr7kY — MUHAMMAD MUJTABA (@MUHAMMA51478707) December 20, 2020

One thing has to be admitted unanimously… As per cricket fans inclusion of Sarfaraz Ahmed in T20 team is the ultimate solution to every problem! He is best Captain #PakvsNz pic.twitter.com/eYKE2lRLgd — ム ツ (@SheikhMoiz582) December 20, 2020

We won 11 T20 Series In the captaincy Of sarfaraz Ahmed , I’m Still not able to understand Why They Removed Him as a captain . Misbah & Waqar just destroyed Our T20 Team .#PAKvNZ #NZvPAK — Aoun Mehdi (@SyedAounMehdi1) December 20, 2020

Earlier in the day, opting to bat first Pakistan posted 163 for six. The side recovered from a tricky position, thanks to Mohammad Hafeez’s 99 off 57 balls.

Chasing 164 to win, the hosts gunned down the target with five balls to spare. Making a return to the side, Kane Williamson remained unbeaten on 57 off 42 balls, while opener Tim Seifert hit a brilliant 84* off 64 balls.

The third and final T20I that would be a dead rubber would take place on Tuesday.