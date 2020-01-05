Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Oman vs United Arab Emirates Prediction, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2019-2022 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 1 OMN vs UAE: The 2019–22 ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 is the first edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2, a cricket tournament which forms part of the qualification pathway to the 2023 Cricket World Cup. It is currently running from August 2019 to January 2022,[3] with all matches played as One Day Internationals. Each set of fixtures will take part as a tri-series.

Scotland, Nepal and the United Arab Emirates were joined by the top four teams from the 2019 ICC World Cricket League Division Two tournament. The top three teams will then advance to the 2022 Cricket World Cup Qualifier tournament, with the other four teams moving to a play-off tournament, also taking place in 2022.The first round of fixtures were played in Aberdeen, Scotland in August 2019.

TOSS – The toss between Oman vs United Arab Emirates will take place at 10:30 AM (IST).

Time: 11:30 AM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amarat, Oman

Oman: Jatinder Singh, Sandeep Goud, Khawar Ali, Zeeshan Maqsood (C), Aqib Ilyas, Suraj Kumar, Muhammed Nadeem, Jay Odedra, Ahmed Fayyaz Butt, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan.

United Arab Emirates: Chirag Suri, Rohan Mustafa, Darius D’Silva, Vriitya Aravind (WK), Basil Hameed, Mohammad Usman, Junaid Siddique, Zawar Farid, Ahmed Raza (C), Waheed Ahmed, Zahoor Khan.

Captain Options: Rohan Mustafa, Jatinder Singh

Vice-captain Options: Mohammad Usman, Zeeshan Maqsood

Squads

United Arab Emirates: Chirag Suri, Muhammad Usman, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Figy John, Waheed Ahmed(w), Ahmed Raza(c), Darius D’Silva, Rohan Mustafa, Zahoor Khan, Karthik Palaniapan, Zawar Farid, Vriitya Aravind, Junaid Siddique, Basil Hameed

Oman: Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Fayyaz Butt, Zeeshan Maqsood(c), Suraj Kumar(w), Mohammad Nadeem, Khawar Ali, Bilal Khan, Naseem Khushi, Kaleemullah, Jay Odedra, Sandeep Goud, Badal Singh, Mohammad Sanuth

