Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Oman vs United Arab Emirates Prediction, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2019-2022 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 5 OMN vs UAE: In the match no. 5 of the Oman tri-nation ODI series part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2, the hosts Oman will take on the United Arab Emirates at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) on Saturday. Ranked fourth in the points table, Oman have won four out of their last six matches in the ongoing ICC championship. They have a good chance to outclass UAE in the next game in order to grab two important points. In batting, they will once again bank on the experience of Aquib Ilyas, who has shown good form in the ongoing tournament. He has scored 308 runs in six matches which includes three half-centuries. In bowling, Zeeshan Maqsood has scalped 12 wickets in six outings including a one-four wicket haul.

Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates if they want to give themselves any chance of progressing ahead in the league. Despite winning their previous game by a comprehensive margin of eight wickets, they will face a task as they take on Oman. Muhammad Usman is the leading run-scorer for UAE and he has muscled 200 runs in his six games with two half-centuries.

OMN vs UAE Match Details

TOSS – The toss between Oman vs the United Arab Emirates will take place at 11 AM (IST).

Time: 11:30 AM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amarat, Oman

My Dream11 Team

WickekKeeper –Vriitya Aravind, Suraj Kumar

Batters – Jatinder Singh, Darius D’Silva, Muhammad Usman (VC)

All-Rounders – Khawar Ali, Zeeshan Maqsood, Rohan Mustafa (C)

Bowlers – Bilal Khan, Karthik Palaniappan, Ahmed Raza

OMN vs UAE Probable Playing XIs

Oman: Jatinder Singh, Khawar Ali, Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood (C), Sanuth Ebrahim, Aqib Ilyas, Muhammed Naseem, Muhammed Nadeem, Suraj Kumar, Sandeep Goud, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan.

UAE: Chirag Suri, Vriitya Aravind, Darius D’Silva, Figy John, Muhammad Usman, Rohan Mustafa, Basil Hameed, Waheed Ahmed, Ahmed Raza (c), Karthik Palaniapan, Junaid Siddique.

OMN vs UAE Squads

Oman: Jatinder Singh, Khawar Ali, Mohammad Sanuth, Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood(c), Naseem Khushi, Mohammad Nadeem, Suraj Kumar(w), Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan, Sandeep Goud, Badal Singh, Jay Odedra, Fayyaz Butt.

United Arab Emirates: Chirag Suri, Vriitya Aravind(w), Darius D’Silva, Figy John, Basil Hameed, Muhammad Usman, Rohan Mustafa, Waheed Ahmed, Ahmed Raza(c), Junaid Siddique, Karthik Palaniapan, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Zawar Farid, Zahoor Khan.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ OMN Dream11 Team/ UAE Dream11 Team/ Oman Dream11 Team/ United Arab Emirates Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.