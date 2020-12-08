India captain Virat Kohli and allrounder Hardik Pandya managed to find some time from their busy tour of Australia and went shopping at a baby store in Sydney. While Kohli is awaiting the birth of his first child, Pandya became a father in August this year. Also Read - Why Has Rishabh Pant Lost His Spot in India Squads? Aakash Chopra Explains

The duo was spotted at a baby store on Monday, a day before India's third and final T20I match against Australia, a series which the tourists have already won thanks to victories in the first two matches.

"We had some very special visitors in our new store today!! @virat.kohli & @hardikpandya93 🏏 Wishing Virat and @anushkasharma all the best for the safe & happy arrival of their first baby!" read the caption of a series of pictures shared on the store's Instagram account.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baby Village | Shop for Baby! (@babyvillage)

Pandya had announced engagement with Serbian model Natasa Stankovic on January and in April announced the couple was expecting their first child. Stankovic gave birth to a baby boy in August with the India allrounder later revealing he had named him Agastya.

He recently made his international comeback following a long injury layoff and has been in red-hot form. He was the top-scorer for India in the three-match ODI series which they lost 1-2. He extended his form into T20Is and scored an unbeaten 42 off 22 in the second match in Sydney to take India over the line in the final over.

Meanwhile, Kohli will return India after the first Test against Australia in Adelaide that starts from December 17. The BCCI had given the batting superstar paternity leave after he requested to be with his pregnant wife Anushka Sharma for .

“…Mr Virat Kohli had informed the BCCI about his plans to return to India after the first Test in Adelaide. The BCCI has granted paternity leave to the Indian captain. He will return after the first Test against Australia in Adelaide,” the cricket board had said in a media release last month.