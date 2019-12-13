India pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who has been out of action since the home series against South Africa, is making rapid strides towards his comeback into the national team. Close to making full fitness, Bumrah, who is targetting the limited-overs series against New Zealand in January, is expected to turn up during the nets ahead of India’s second ODI against West Indies in Vizag on Wednesday.

“Bumrah will be having a net session with the Indian team. This is a norm now. The team management also checked Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s fitness in Indore before the Test against Bangladesh although he wasn’t a part of the squad. This is also something on similar lines, a common practice,” a BCCI source told PTI.

Bumrah and Hardik Pandya (back surgery), both Mumbai Indians players, are currently undergoing their rehabilitation at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) ground (under aegis of BCCI). However, the 26-year-old Bumrah is unlikely to make a comeback during the next white ball series against Sri Lanka and may just play a Ranji Trophy game before boarding the flight to New Zealand.

“There is a system that has been put in place. When a player has recovered substantially, he is to be checked by the team management as well as the national team physio (Nitin Patel) and trainer (Nick Webb). Bowling at India nets will give him that feel,” said the source.