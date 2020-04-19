The moment Jason Gillespie hit a boundary against Bangladesh in Chattogram in April 2006 and had his both arms raised, helmet in one and bat in the other, the joy was evident on his face. He had achieved a remarkable feat which evaded some of the most illustrious names in Test cricket. Also Read - Ajay Ratra Completes Introductory Level Coaching Course With Cricket Australia

On April 19, 2006, birthday boy Gillespie went on to become the first nightwatchman to hit a Test double century.

Walking in to bat at No 3, the fast bowler hit an unbeaten 201 off 425 deliveries – four more than what Bangladesh recorded in their first innings. He hit 26 fours and two sixes while batting alongside the likes of Phil Jacques, Ricky Ponting, Michael Hussey and Michael Clarke.

It was the best 31st birthday gift that Gillespie could have asked for considering it was his first triple-digit effort in any form of cricket.

Such was the impact of his innings that it overshadowed Hussey’s sublime effort at the other end. The lefty hit 182 off 203 with 21 fours and a six as Australia racked up 581/4d and went on to win by an innings and 80 runs.

Gillespie, who turns 45 today, made his international debut in 1996 and went on to play 71 Tests, 97 ODIs and one T20I. In all, he took 402 wickets across formats in a career plagued by injuries. He was part of the 19-man provisional squad for the 1999 ODI World Cup before being cut down from the final list.

However, he made it to the final squad for the 2003 ODI World Cup, playing four matches and taking eight wickets.

Unfortunately, the pinnacle of his Test batting was also the end of his international career as he wasn’t picked again for Australia in any format. He eventually went on to carve a successful career as a coach.