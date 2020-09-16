On this day in cricket history – India legend Rahul Dravid played his last one-day international at Cardiff against England. During the fifth ODI during India tour of England 2011, Dravid made his last appearance in the coloured clothing for Men in Blue. He scored a brilliant half-century in his final ODI and scored 69 off 79 deliveries to help India post a big total of 304/6 in 50 overs. Virat Kohli scored a magnificent hundred in that match, while then-skipper MS Dhoni played a whirlwind knock of 50 off just 26 balls. Also Read - IPL 2020 Mumbai Indians Team Preview: Rohit Sharma And Co. Ready For an Encore in UAE?

The 47-year-old Dravid remains one of the most decorated cricketers and a legendary figure in the history of Indian cricket. He made his international debut in 1996 and was widely seen as a batsman more suited to the longer form but the gritty right-hander adapted to the challenges of one-day cricket and made a name for himself in the limited-overs format as well. Dravid amassed over 10000+ runs in both Test and ODI formats while donning the Indian jersey. In his 16-year long international career, the Indore-born batsman scripted several memorable wins for the country.

Proving his critics wrong and answering them with his wielding willow was Dravid's style of making a statement. Despite all sorts of criticism he received during his glorious career, Dravid finished as seventh highest run-getter in ODIs, with 10,889 runs in 344 matches, averaging just under 40. It included 12 hundreds and 83 half-centuries.

Dravid hasn’t been a regular in the Indian ODI side since late 2007 – a couple of months after he reached his career-high ICC ranking of No. 5. However, he made a brief comeback during the 2009 Champions Trophy in South Africa but couldn’t hold on to his position in the playing XI.

“At the end of this one-day series, I would like to announce my retirement from one-day and Twenty20 cricket and concentrate only on Test cricket. I am committed, as always to give my best to India in this one-day series and obviously the Test series that follows”, Dravid had said after India’s tour match against Northamptonshire.

“In the short term I am committed because now I have been picked for the series, but in the long term I think it is best for me and Indian cricket that I focus on Test cricket.”

Widely hailed as the ‘best team man’, Dravid had always picked up the toughest jobs just to fit into the scheme of things for the team. In 2003 World Cup, where in order to accommodate an extra batsman in the side, Dravid took over the wicketkeeping duties. One of the lows of his career was the 2007 World Cup, when under his leadership, India crashed out from the group stages.