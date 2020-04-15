India allrounder Vijay Shankar is frustrated at the postponement of IPL 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic and feels that the development has robbed players a chance to stake a claim for the T20 World Cup slated to be held in Australia this year. Also Read - Trending News Today April 15, 2020: Police Constables Sing Corona-Special Song, Request Citizens to Cooperate in Fighting War Against COVID-19 Pandemic | Watch

On Tuesday evening reports emerged that with the lockdown extended, the possibility of IPL being held in the current window has ended and BCCI has informed franchise the season has been postponed indefinitely. Also Read - Hours After Meeting Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, Congress MLA Tests Positive For COVID-19

IPL was to get underway from March 29 but was suspended till April 15 but PM Narendra Modi announced on Tuesday morning said the extension will be continued for another 19 days to contain the deadly virus. Also Read - Entertainment News Today April 15, 2020: Hrithik Roshan Wins Paparazzi's Hearts For Being First to Provide Them With Monetary Help Amid COVID-19 Crisis

“It (IPL) is an important tournament because it is the time you only play T20 for close to two months,” Shankar told The Hindu. “One good IPL can change a player’s career, and it is a bit frustrating [to miss out on it]. More than the selection, as players we just want to play cricket.”

The 29-year-old was plotting his own comeback in India colours having last played an international match at the ODI World Cup last year. He was in good form for his domestic team Tamil Nadu and had a decent tour of New Zealand with India A.

However, the allrounder feels that there’s scope of improvement as he could have finished more games in New Zealand. “I played well but I wish I could have finished a few more games in New Zealand. On a similar tour before the 2019 World Cup, I did do that — that’s how I got into the national team,” he said.