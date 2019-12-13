Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Otago Sparks Women vs Wellington Blaze Women Women’s Super Smash 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 2 OS-W vs WB-W of Women’s Super Smash 2019-20 at Lincoln Green: Another addition of Women’s Super Smash T20 League will kick off from December 13 2019. A total of 6 teams are participating in the tournament, whose finals will be played on January 18, 2020. In match number 2 of Women’s Super Smash, Otago Women will take on Wellington Women at the Lincoln Green ground on Friday. are having their first match against each other on Friday, 13th December 2019, at 8:30 AM IST in Lincoln, New Zealand. Let’s see who initiates the tournament with a win in today cricket prediction.

In the previous outing in the T20 competition, Otago Sparks finished at the fifth place in the points table with 16 points against their name. Out of the 10 matches they played, Otago registered victories in four, faced defeat equal number of games while two contests were abandoned due to rain. Whereas – Wellington Women are the defending champs of the Super Smash tournaments last year. Wellington claimed the top spot in the standings in the previous edition after a fantastic performance. In the total of 10 matches they played, Blaze registered six wins in them, incurred loses in two outings while two of their encounters ended in no result.

TOSS – The toss between Otago Sparks Women and Wellington Blaze Women will take place at 8 AM (IST).

Time: 8.30 AM IST.

Venue: Lincoln Green Ground

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: R Priest

Batsmen: M Green, L Perry, R Burns, B James

All-rounders: S Devine(C), T Newton, S Bates(VC)

Bowlers: L Kasperek, H Darlington, L Griffith

OS-W vs WB-W Probable Playing XIs

Otago Sparks: Katey Martin (C), Suzie Bates, Emma Black, Eden Carson, Millie Cowan, Hannah Darlington, Lisa Griffith, Bhagya Herath, Bella James, Hayley Jensen, Sophie Oldershaw.

Wellington Blaze: Sophie Devine (C), Rebecca Burns, Deanna Doughty, Maddy Green, Liz Green-Perry, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Jess McFadyen, Thamsyn Newton, Rachel Priest.

OS-W vs WB-W SQUADS

Otago Women: Katey Martin (C), Suzie Bates, Emma Black, Ella Brown, Eden Carson, Millie Cowan, Hannah Darlington, Sophie Gray, Lisa Griffith, Bhagya Herath, Bella James, Hayley Jensen, Sophie Oldershaw.

Wellington Women: Sophie Devine (C), Rebecca Burns, Deanna Doughty, Maddy Green, Liz Green-Perry, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Jess McFadyen, Beth Molony, Thamsyn Newton, Rachel Priest.

