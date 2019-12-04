Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Paarl Rocks vs Durban Heat Mzansi Super League 2019 – Cricket Tips For Today’s T20 MSL Match 24 PR vs DUR in Paarl: In the match number 24 of of the Mzansi Super League 2019, Paarl Rocks hos Durban Heatat at Boland Park in Paarl. Sitting pretty at the top, Rocks have five wins from eight matches and 23 points. Their opponents Heat have 2 wins, 2 losses and three no results from seven matches and are currently placed fifth among the six teams. Their previous meeting during the season turned out to be a damp affair with the match abandoned without toss.

The live TV Broadcast of Mzansi Super League 2019 will be available on Sony Six and Sony Six HD. While the live cricket streaming of the league will be available on Sony LIV and FanCode in India.

TOSS – The toss between Paarl Rocks and Durban Heat will take place at 8:30 PM (IST).

Time: 9:00 PM IST.

Venue: Boland Park, Paarl

My Dream11 Team

Cameron Delport (captain), Dane Vilas (vice-captain), David Miller, Henry Davids, Faf du Plessis, James Vince, Andile Phehlukwayo, Malusi Siboto, Bjorn Fortuin, Tabraiz Shamsi, Hardus Viljoen

PR vs DUR SQUADS

Paarl Rocks: Henry Davids, Cameron Delport, Faf du Plessis (captain), James Vince, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Sibonelo Makhanya, Isuru Udana, Hardus Viljoen, Bjorn Fortuin, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kerwin Mungroo, Mangaliso Mosehle, Dwaine Pretorius, Ferisco Adams, Thando Ntini

Durban Heat: Wesley Marshall, Alex Hales, Wihan Lubbe, David Miller, Dane Vilas (wk/captain), Ravi Bopara, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen, Kyle Abbott, Malusi Siboto, Khaya Zondo, Shaun von Berg, Prenelan Subrayen, Daryn Dupavillon, Sarel Erwee

