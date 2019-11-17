Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Paarl Rocks vs Tshwane Spartans Prediction Mzansi Super League – Cricket Tips For Today’s T20 MSL Match 10 PR vs TST at Paarl: In the match no.10 of Mzansi Super League 2019, Paarl Rocks will host Tshwane Spartans at their home ground in Boland Park, Paarl on Sunday. With both of their game getting abandoned due to rain, Tshwane Spartans’ situation is similar to that of Durban Heat. Led by explosive wicketkeeper/batsman Heinrich Klaasen, Spartans will be praying that rain will stay away in their Sunday’s clash against Rocks.

Meanwhile, Paarl Rocks got off to a great start to their MSL 2019 season as they thumped Cape Town Blitz by 86 runs in their first match. But the rain gods played the spoilsport in Durban which hampered the proceedings for Rocks. In the tournament so far, Rocks have played only a solitary match and after the washout, have seven points against their name. They are currently at the third spot in the table. The live TV Broadcast of Mzansi Super League 2019 will be available on Sony Six and Sony Six HD. While the live cicket streaming of the league will be available on Sony LIV and FanCode in India.

TOSS – The toss between Paarl Rocks and Tshwane Spartans will take place at 5 PM (IST).

Time: 5.30 PM IST.

Venue: Boland Park, Paarl.

My Dream11 Team

AB de Villiers, Dean Elgar, Henry Davids, Faf du Plessis (C), Cameron Delport, Dwaine Pretorius (VC), Roelof van der Merwe, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Lungi Ngidi, Lutho Sipamla and Hardus Viljoen.

PR vs TST Probable Playing XIs

Paarl Rocks: Henry Davids, Cameron Delport, James Vince, Faf du Plessis (C), Dwaine Pretorius, Mangaliso Mosehle (WK), Isuru Udana, Ferisco Adams, Hardus Viljoen, Bjorn Fortuin, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Tshwane Spartans: Theunis de Bruyn, Vaughn van Jaarsveld, Dean Elgar, AB de Villiers, Heinrich Klaasen (C/WK), Petrus van Biljon, Roelof van der Merwe, Corbin Bosch, Morne Morkel, Lungi Ngidi, Lutho Sipamla.

PR vs TST SQUADS

Tshwane Spartans: Theunis de Bruyn, Vaughn van Jaarsveld, Dean Elgar, AB de Villiers, Heinrich Klaasen (wk/C), Petrus van Biljon, Roelof van der Merwe, Corbin Bosch, Morne Morkel, Lungi Ngidi, Lutho Sipamla, Tony de Zorzi, Wiaan Mulder, Waqar Salamkheil, Donavon Ferreira.

Paarl Rocks: Henry Davids, Cameron Delport, Faf du Plessis (C), Dwaine Pretorius, Hardus Viljoen, Mangaliso Mosehle (wk), Isuru Udana, Ferisco Adams, Sibonelo Makhanya, Bjorn Fortuin, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jean-Paul Duminy, Kyle Verreynne, Kerwin Mungroo, Thando Ntini.

