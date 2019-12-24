India pacer Deepak Chahar has been ruled out of action at least till March-April next year after aggravating a lower back injury during the recent three-match ODI series against West Indies at home.

Chahar missed the series-deciding third and final ODI in Cuttack which India went on to win by four wickets.

BCCI chief of selectors MSK Prasad confirmed the development on Monday after announcing Indian squads for their upcoming limited-overs series against Sri Lanka and Australia in January. “Till March-April, I have my own doubts about [Chahar’s return],” Prasad was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. “His lower back injury has aggravated. Technically, [Indian physio] Nitin Patel would be able to check with, but as of now it is a back injury.”

The 27-year-old complained of a mild pain during the second ODI in Vizag following which he was replaced in the squad by Navdeep Saini. Later, BCCI confirmed he has been diagnosed of a stress fracture in lower back and is expected to regain fitness by April 2020.

“Deepak Chahar has been diagnosed of a stress fracture in his lower back. He has started his rehabilitation at the NCA and is expected to regain match fitness by April 2020,” BCCI said in a statement.

However, Prasad felt there’s no need of worry as India have enough backup options. “See unlike the past there is a lot of cricket that is being played. So whenever you exert yourself you are bound to get injured. It is really unfortunate. But having said that, we have enough backups ready across all formats, across all disciplines, so Indian cricket need not worry for the next 6-7 years,” he said.