The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reprimanded former Test spinner, Saqlain Mushtaq for praising recently-retired Mahendra Singh Dhoni in a video posted on his Youtube channel. According to details, the PCB has reminded Saqlain, who is the head of international players development at the High-Performance Centre, that he is a board employee and can’t post videos on Youtube. Also Read - Sachin Tendulkar Comes Forward to Help Ailing Ashraf Chaudhary Who Once Fixed His Bats

“The PCB was not impressed by Saqlain for over the board praise of Dhoni and his obvious interference in Indian cricket affairs when he criticized the BCCI for not giving Dhoni a proper farewell match,” a well-informed source said. Also Read - IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab Captain KL Rahul Lavishes Praise on MS Dhoni, Says We Have All Grown up Wanting to be Like Former India Captain

In the past also, the PCB had advised national team players to avoid making comments on Indian cricket or players due to the tense relations between the two countries. Also Read - Virat Kohli Can Break Sachin Tendulkar's Record of 100 International Centuries: Irfan Pathan

He said due to the video posted by Saqlain, the PCB has now reminded all other coaches at the High-Performance Centre and of the provincial teams to refrain from any such act.

“Many of these coaches were managing their channels on Youtube but have now been told clearly that since they are employees of the board they can’t work on Youtube and secondly even while giving interviews in the media they have to first seek clear permission from the board,” the source said.

He said all the coaches, including Saqlain, had been warned that if any of them breaches the PCB’s service rules, they could face disciplinary action.

Besides Saqlain, other former Test players like Basit Ali, Faisal Iqbal, Atiq uz Zaman, Muhammad Wasim and Abdul Razzaq have been very active on Youtube cricket channels.

Earlier, Saqlain Mushtaq, who troubled batsman across the world with his ‘doosra’, also hit out at the BCCI for its treatment of the Indian legend.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Saqlain Mushtaq said, “I always say positive things and try not to spread negativity in any way but I think I should say this. This is kind of a defeat of BCCI. They did not treat a big player like him [MS Dhoni] in the right way. The retirement shouldn’t have happened like this. This is coming straight from my heart and I believe millions of his fans feel the same way. I’m really sorry to BCCI that I’m saying this but they didn’t treat Dhoni well, I’m hurt.”

The Pakistan star, despite the nation’s bitter rivalry with India, expressed that he would like to see Dhoni in the India kit ‘one last time’.