Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir and middle-order batsman Haris Sohail on Thursday pulled out of the upcoming England tour due to personal reasons, the Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed on Thursday. "Amir has withdrawn so that he can be at the birth of his second child in August, while Haris will miss the tour because of family reasons," said the PCB in a statement.

"Pakistan will send 28 players and 14 player support personnel for three Tests and three T20Is to be played in August and September. The squad, as well as pre-series and series schedule, will be announced in due course," it added.

Earlier in the week, the PCB cancelled a players' training camp at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore due to the rising cases of COVID-19 in the country.

The PCB release said: “Taking into account the Covid-19 outlook in Pakistan in the coming weeks, the operational and logistical matters as well the observation that keeping players in a safe and secure environment would remain a challenge, the Pakistan Cricket Board has decided not to hold a training camp of the national men’s team prior to their departure for England.

Instead, the PCB asked its English counterpart ECB to prepare an itinerary which allows the Pakistan team to reach London early in June. The squad was originally scheduled to land in the UK on July 6.

“The PCB is already in discussions with the ECB to bring forward their early July departure date for England so the Pakistan squad can benefit from the additional practice time there.

“More details around the pre-tour Covid-19 testing of the players and player support personnel, assembling them in Lahore and their training/match schedule will be shared in due course.”

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s most successful Test batsman and former captain Younis Khan was on Tuesday appointed as the men’s national team batting coach for the upcoming tour of England.

In addition to Younis, the PCB also appointed wrist spinner and a veteran of 52 Tests Mushtaq Ahmed as the team’s spin bowling coach and mentor for the three-Test and three-T20Is series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three ODIs against England in August and will be required to complete the quarantine period.