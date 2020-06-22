The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed three players – Haider Ali, Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan have tested positive for Coronavirus. The players had shown no symptoms so far until they were tested in Rawalpindi on Sunday ahead of the Pakistan men’s national cricket team’s tour to England. Imad Wasim and Usman Shinwari, also screened in Rawalpindi, have tested negative and, as such, will travel to Lahore on 24 June. Also Read - Haryana News: Gurugram Gets 9 More Containment Zones | Check List Here

The PCB medical panel is in contact with the three who have been advised to immediately go into self-isolation.

The other players and team officials, barring Cliffe Deacon, Shoaib Malik and Waqar Younis, underwent tests at their respective centres in Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar on Monday.

Their results are expected at some stage on Tuesday, which will also be announced by the PCB through its usual channels. Until then, the PCB will not make any further comment.

Earlier this month, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi was tested positive for the deadly virus.

On Monday earlier, Dr. Sohail Saleem, a top medical official associated with its cricket board stated that Pakistan’s tour of England in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic is a ‘big risk’ but one that is necessary to help the country battle the crisis.

“During this pandemic it is a big risk but this tour is also necessary if cricket is to resume now. The tour is also important as it will also help the country get through the COVID-19 crisis,” said Saleem during a media interaction.

He confirmed that the first COVID-19 tests had been performed on the players and officials going to England on June 28 in four different cities.

Pakistan squad for England tour: Abid Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Azhar Ali (captain), Babar Azam (Test vice-captain and T20I captain), Asad Shafiq, Fawad Alam, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmad, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Imran Khan, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sohail Khan, Usman Shinwari, Wahab Riaz, Imad Wasim, Kashif Bhatti, Shadab Khan and Yasir Shah.