During the third T20I between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on Wednesday a Pakistan fan was holding a placard stating that he wants to see Virat Kohli play in Pakistan.

The photo was posted by a Twitter user and quite a few cricket fans from across the globe commented echoing the same sentiments.

The placard read,” Virat Kohli, we want to see to playing in Pakistan.

@imVkohli we are hoping you to come Pakistan and play cricket here also. We love you I am big fan of you. Lots of love and strength from 🇵🇰 #PakVsSri #Lahore #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/ACHm00qd6p — Shahbaz Sharif Qasmi (@shahbazSSQ) October 9, 2019

Sri Lanka are the first team to tour Pakistan after the 2009 Terrorist attack in Lahore. Even though top Sri Lankan players withdrew from the tour owing to security reason, the second string Sri Lanka stumped Pakistan – the No.1-ranked T20I team.

The second string Sri Lankan team lead by allrounder Dasun Shanaka claimed the T20I series 3-0, The team will be back in Pakistan for a three-match ODI series as well.

Hopefully soon my friend. we would also like to see pak play in india as well — Matargast Zero (@MatargastLog) October 9, 2019

While Pakistan have faced cricket isolation following the attack in 2009 on Sri Lanka’s team bus, India and Pakistan’s geopolitical issues has seen cricketing ties being strained being between the two Asian powerhouses.

India last played an ODI series against Pakistan in Pakistan in 2008 with Indian winning the series 2-1, while the last Test series between the two teams was played in 2006 which Pakistan won 1-0.