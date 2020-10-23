Pakistan is mulling over replacing the current Test captain Azhar Ali for the tour of New Zealand with limited-overs captain Babar Azam and wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan leading the race to succeed him into the role. Also Read - Zimbabwe Coach Lalchand Raput to Not Travel With The Team For Pakistan Tour

According to a report. Azhar has lost the confidence of an influential member of the cricket committee. Additionally, the Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ehsan Mani and CEO Wasim Khan are also mulling over his sacking. Also Read - Pakistan Pacer Umar Gul Announces Retirement From All Forms of Cricket

Ahzar, who is the most experienced Test cricketer among the active Pakistan players, was appointed Test captain last October when the then skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed was sacked. Also Read - Pakistan Invite England For Three-match T20 Series in January 2021

With just 12 months in the job, Azhar saw the Pakistan team lose two-nil in Australia before leading them to victories over Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at home.

Earlier this year, Pakistan toured England where they lost a three-match Test series 0-1.

Wasim told a television channel that a meeting may be held on November 11 to decide on Azhar’s future.

Babar, already the captain of the ODI and T20I teams is among the favourites but Rizwan, who recently captained his team to the National T20 Cup title, may give him stiff competition.

The PCB is also in hunt of a new chief selector after Misbah ul Haq, the Pakistan head coach, stepped down recently.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the PCB has already carried out Azhar’s annual appraisal and the CEO has already had a meeting with him. The final call rests with Mani who is expected to meet the current Test captain in the upcoming 10 days.

Azhar has struggled with his batting form with a fighting century in England coming as a saving grace.