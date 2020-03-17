Pakistan Super League (PSL) is the latest cricket tournament to have suffered because of the coronavirus pandemic after the organisers announced it is being suspended. Also Read - Roger Federer Starts Tennis-at-home Challenge With Pro Tips; Nominates Virat Kohli, Cristiano Ronaldo, Bear Grylls For Solo Drill Video

Since the global spread of the COVID-19, several overseas cricketers including the likes of Jason Roy had left Pakistan for home following which PSL condensed the season by swapping qualifiers for semi-finals which were to be played on Tuesday.

However, the league has been postponed with new dates to be decided in due course.

“HBL PSL 2020 postponed, to be rescheduled. More details to follow in due course,” Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) tweeted on Monday.

Multan Sultans were to take on Peshawar Zalmi at 2 pm (IST) at the Gaddafi Stadium, followed by the second semi-final between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars at the same venue later in the evening.

The final was to be played on Wednesday (March 18).

This comes a day after the cricket boards of Pakistan and Bangladesh had called off next month’s lone ODI and second Test of the ICC World Championship in light of the coronavirus. They have also suspended a domestic one-day tournament.

In Pakistan, so far 184 persons have been confirmed to have contracted the dreaded disease.

Globally, over 1,70,000 have been reported to be infected by coronavirus more than 7,000 deaths internationally.

In India, the Indian Premier League has been suspended till April 15 after it was originally slated to get underway by March 29.

Australia and New Zealand have also cancelled all their domestic cricket tournaments with the current leaders crowned champions.

New Zealand Cricket has also postponed the ANZ New Zealand Cricket Awards, scheduled for March 30.