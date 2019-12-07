After having played his last Test over a decade ago, left-handed batsman Fawad Alam has been named in the 16-member Pakistan squad, announced on Saturday. With an aim to bolster their batting unit ahead of the historic home series, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) decided to draft Fawad in the squad.

The 34-year-old batsman earned his recall to the national side after displaying fine form in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy – Pakistan’s domestic first-class competition. He accumulated 781 runs at an impressive average of 71 in the competition, racking up four hundreds and six fifties. In his last six outings for Sindh, he has scored 116, 211, 65, 107, 29* and 92.

Interestingly, Fawad’s three hundreds came at the National Stadium in Karachi (December 19), which is coincidentally the venue for Pakistan’s second Test against Sri Lanka. The first Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be played in Rawalpindi, beginning December 11 (Wednesday).

Fawad has so far played three Tests for Pakistan in which he has scored 250 runs, including one century. His last Test appearance came in 2009 against New Zealand. Besides, he has also represented Pakistan in 38 ODIs and 24 T20Is.



This series will mark the return of Test cricket to Pakistan after 10 years. Sri Lanka were the last team to play Tests there, in 2009, when their tour was cut short by an attack on the team bus. Pakistan recently had a poor outing on their tour to Australia where they failed to register a single win in three T20Is and two Tests.

Sri Lanka visited Pakistan in September-October wherein the two teams competed in three ODIs and as many T20Is. Sri Lanka had last month announced their full-strength squad for the Test matches. The team, led by Dimuth Karunaratne, will leave for Pakistan on Sunday to take part in the series, held under the ongoing ICC World Test Championship.

Pakistan Squad: Azhar Ali (C), Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Fawad Alam, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Imran Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Yasir Shah, Usman Khan Shinwari.