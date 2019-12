Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Pakistan Women vs England Women Prediction ICC Women’s Championship – Cricket Tips For Today’s 2nd ODI PK-W vs EN-W: England Women established their dominance in the very first game where Tammy Beaumont and Danielle Wyatt contributed 217 runs in the opening partnership. In return, Pakistan reverted with an unstable inning and remained 75 runs short from their target. Both the team will meet for their next match on Dec 12, Thursday, at 7:00 AM IST in Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur.

TOSS – The toss between Pakistan Women vs England Women will take place at 6:30 AM (IST).

Time: 7:00 AM IST

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur

My Dream11 Team

Tammy Beaumont (VC), Javeria Khan, Danielle Wyatt (C), Amy Jones (WK), Katherine Brunt, Heather Knight, Bismah Maroof, Aliya Riaz, Kate Cross, Anya Shrubsole, Rameen Shamim

PK-W vs EN-W Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan Women: Nahida Khan, Sidra Ameen, Javeria Khan, Bismah Maroof (C), Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz (WK), Rameen Shamim, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu

England Women: Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Heather Knight (C), Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones (WK), Fran Wilson, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Anya Shrubsole, Kate Cross, Sarah Glenn

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain Options: Amy Jones, Javeria Khan

Vice-captain Options: Nida Dar, Katherine Brunt

SQUADS

England Women: Heather Knight (c), Anya Shrubsole, Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Natalie Sciver, Kate Cross, Fran Wilson, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Winfield, Kirstie Gordon, Freya Davies, Mady Villiers

Pakistan Women: Javeria Khan, Bismah Maroof (c), Diana Baig, Nahida Khan, Nida Dar, Sidra Ameen, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Aliya Riaz, Nashra Sandhu, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Anam Amin, Fatima Sana, Syeda Aroob Shah, Kaynat Hafeez

Check Dream11 Prediction/ PK-W Dream11 Team/ EN-W Dream11 Team/ Pakistan Women Dream11 Team/ England Women Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more