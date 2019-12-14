Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Pakistan Women vs England Women Prediction ICC Women’s Championship – Cricket Tips For Today’s 3rd ODI PK-W vs EN-W: In the third and final game of the ODI series, Pakistan Women will take on England Women at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday. Despite losing the series, Pakistan women would be eager to finish off the series on a high with a win over world champs England. For Pakistan, Bismah Maroof is the leading scorer of the three-match series. She has mustered 133 runs in three games with two fifties. She will look to replicate her form in the final game of the series as well.

With the likes of Heather Knight, Tammy Beaumont and Danielle Wyatt – England will once again start as the favourites in the final match against Pakistan. The batting trio is in red hot form and will look to put up another big performance versus Pakistan in the third and final ODI. All-rounder Natalie Sciver will also look to carry her good form with both bat and ball.

TOSS – The toss between Pakistan Women vs England Women will take place at 6:30 AM (IST).

Time: 7:00 AM IST

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur

My Dream11 Team

Tammy Beaumont (VC), Danielle Wyatt, Sidra Ameen, Javeria Khan, Bismah Maroof (C), Natalie Sciver, Katherine Brunt, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Anya Shrubsole, Kate Cross.

PK-W vs EN-W Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan Women: Nahida Khan, Sidra Ameen, Javeria Khan, Bismah Maroof (C), Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz (WK), Rameen Shamim, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu.

England Women: Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Heather Knight (C), Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones (WK), Fran Wilson, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Anya Shrubsole, Kate Cross, Sarah Glenn.

SQUADS

England Women: Heather Knight (C), Anya Shrubsole, Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Natalie Sciver, Kate Cross, Fran Wilson, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Winfield, Kirstie Gordon, Freya Davies, Mady Villiers.

Pakistan Women: Javeria Khan, Bismah Maroof (C), Diana Baig, Nahida Khan, Nida Dar, Sidra Ameen, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Aliya Riaz, Nashra Sandhu, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Anam Amin, Fatima Sana, Syeda Aroob Shah, Kaynat Hafeez.

