The Taipei T10 league begins April 25 in which eight teams will fight it out with the winners declared in the final on May 17. All the matches will be played on the weekend, with this being the only cricket tournament on any form taking place during the Coronavirus pandemic. In an exciting match on Super Saturday, PCCT United will take on TCA Indians at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground in Taiwan. The match will start at 1 PM IST. After beating FCC Formosans in a thrilling encounter, TCA finished continued their red-hot form in the competition. TCA Indians finished on top of Group A with two wins and one loss in three games. Practically this game won't make much difference in the context of the tournament, but the winner of this game will go on to face PCCT United in the semifinal.

TOSS – The toss between PCCT United and TCA Indians will take place at 12.30 PM (IST).

Time: 1 PM IST

Venue: Yingfeng Cricket Ground, Songshan

Wicket-Keeper: G Hiranandani

Batsman: M Mujahid, S Muhammed (VC), A Kumar Bedaka

All-Rounder: U Javed (C), M Zafar, M Subramani

Bowler: M Shuib, M Mushtaq, V Hedge, N Singh Patel

PCU vs TCI Probable Playing XIs

PCCT United: MA Zafar, M Mujahid, SK Muhamma, N Malwade, A Tanoli (WK), Usman Javed, S Rawat, D Mehmood, Qazi Majhar Ul Haq, M Mushtaq, MS Farooque.

Taiwan Indians: A Kumar Bedaka, A Gupta, G Hiranandani (WK), P Chinnamut, J Ganeshamurthi, V Hegde, Murugan Subramani, Manoj Kriplani, V Mahato, K Krishnagiri, Neeraj Singh Patel.

PCU vs TCI Squads

PCCT United: Amin Uddin, Ansar Ali, Asif Tanoli, Danish Mehmood, Joseph Praveen, Khalid Siddiqui, Khurame, Meer Shuib Farooque, Mohsin Khan, Mr Hatmi, Muhammad Amjad Zafar, Muhammad Mujahid (C), Muhammad Mushtaq, Ninad Malwade, Prakash Malliah, Qazi Mazhar-ul-Haq, Raja Akhtar, Saif Sindhu, Shaban Mujahid, Shahzad Khan Muhammandzai, Shiv Rawat, Usman Javed.

TCA Indians: Manoj Kriplani (C), Girish Hiranandani, Amit Kumar Bedaka, Murugan Subramani, Neeraj Singh, Vivek Hegde, Jaysiva Ganesamurthi, Kishore Krish, Krishnendu Chatterjee, Ajay Gupta, Praveen Kumar Chittem, Vivek Kumar Mahato, Partheeban Chinnamuthu, Krish Veera, and Sudip Kumar Sinha.

