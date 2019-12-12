Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Pearl Gladiators vs Swift Gallopers Prediction Qatar T10 League – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 10 PEA vs SWI: 2019 Qatar T10 Cricket League is the first edition of the Qatar T10 League,10-over format tournament organized by the Qatar Cricket Association from 7 December 2019 to 16 December 2019. The tournament is approved by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The T10 league will have 6 teams comprising 24 international cricket stars, 12 players from associate ICC countries, Qatar national cricket team players and other local players. South African batsman Hashim Amla has been rolled in to lead the international stars.Pakistan player Mohammad Hafeez and Andre Fletcher were also amongst the other international stars to be taking part in the Qatar T10 league.

TOSS – The toss between Pearl Gladiators vs Swift Gallopers will take place at 8:30 PM (IST).

Time: 9:00 PM IST

Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha

My Dream11 Team

Mukhtar Ahmed, Zaheer Ibrahim, Imran Ali, Faisal Javed (C), Kamran Akmal (WK), Ravinderpal Singh, Khurram Shahzad, Kareem Sadiq (VC), Mohammad Sami, Mughees Bajwa, Umar Gul

PEA vs SWI Probable Playing XIs

Pearl Gladiators: Sohaib Maqsood (C), Mehran Khan, Adnan Ilyas, Saqlain Arshad, Faisal Javed, Khurram Shahzad, Philip Joseph, Mohammad Sami, Kareem Sadiq, Mukhtar Ahmed, Malinda Pushpakumara

Swift Gallopers: Kamran Akmal (C), Sufyan Mehmood, Ravinderpal Singh, Mohammad Imran, Zaheer Ibrahim, Sadiq NM, Zainudheen, Jahanzeb Ashad (WK), Imran Ali, Mughees Bajwa, Umar Gul

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain Options: Kamran Akmal, Faisal Javed

Vice-captain Options: Khurram Shahzad, Imran Ali

Squads

Swift Gallopers: Kamran Akmal(c), Zaheer Ibrahim, Jahanzeb Ashad(w), Ravinderpal Singh, Sadiq NM, Zainudheen, Sufyan Mehmood, Inam-ul-Haq, Gayan Wimalashantha, Haris Butt, Mughees Bajwa, Sultan Ahmed, Syed Tameem, Sohaib Maqsood

Pearl Gladiators: Faisal Javed, Sheikh Raheel(w), Mehran Khan, Saqlain Arshad, Adnan Ilyas, Khurram Shahzad, Nafees Shahzad, Sohaib Maqsood(c), Uzair Amir, Mohammed Nadeem, Philip Joseph, Aadil Khan, Qalandar Khan, Fahad Nawaz

