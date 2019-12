Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Pearl Gladiators vs Flying Oryx Dream11 Team Prediction Qatar T10 League 2019: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips PEA vs FLY Match 1 at West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha 11:00 PM IST: After Abu Dhabi, Qatar is all set to host its first ever T10 League running from December 7 to December 16. Six teams are taking part in the event including Falcon Hunters, Heat Stormers, Swift Gallopers, Flying Oryx, Pearl Gladiators and Desert Riders. The teams will play each other once making it a total of 15 round-robin matches. The four top teams at the end of this stage will make the semi-finals to be played on December 15. The third-place playoff and final of the event will be played on December 16.

TOSS – The toss between Pearl Gladiators and Flying Oryx will take place at 10:30 PM (IST) on December 7.

Time: 11:00 PM IST

Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha

PEA vs FLY My Dream11 Team

Noman Sarwar (captain), Khurram Shahzad (vice-captain), Kennar Lewis, Andre Fletcher, Sharjeel Khan, Saqlain Arshad, Karim Sadiq, Sompal Kami, Krishmar Santokie, Aftab Alam, Ajantha Mendis

PEA vs FLY SQUADS

Pearl Gladiators: Karim Sadiq, Sharjeel Khan, Faisal Javeed, Afsar Zazai, Khurram Shahzad, Aadil Khan, Saqlain Arshad, Mehran Khan, Ajantha Mendis, Mohammad Nadeem, Mohammad Sami, Philip Joseph, Qalandar Khan, Malinda Pushpakumara, Fahad Nawaz, Mohammad Nafees.

Flying Oryx: Andrew Fletcher, Hussain Talat, Noman Sarwar, Kennar Lewis, Abdul Shakoor, Sompal Kami, Musawir Khan, Imran Ashraf, Krishmar Santokie, Aftab Alam, Jassom Khan, Amjad Gul, Asif Raja, Bilawal Iqbal, Bilal Butt, Hamandep Singh

Check Dream11 Prediction/ PEA Dream11 Team/ FLY Dream11 Team/ Pearl Gladiators Dream11 Team/ Flying Oryx Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.