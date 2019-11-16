Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Perth Scorchers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Prediction Women’s Big Bash League 2019 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 37 Match PS-W vs BH-W: The 2019 Women’s Big Bash League season is the fifth season of the WBBL, which is the semi-professional women’s Twenty20 domestic cricket competition in Australia. The tournament began on 18 October 2019 and will run to 8 December 2019. In Match 37 of the Women’s Big Bash League, Perth Scorchers will take on Brisbane Heat at the Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide.

TOSS – The toss between Perth Scorchers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women will take place at 4.00 AM (IST).

Time: 4.30 AM IST.

Venue: Drummoyne Oval, Sydney

My Dream11 Team

Georgia Redmayne, Maddy Green, Meg Lanning (VC), Laura Harris (WK), Beth Mooney, Heather Graham, Kim Garth, Jess Jonassen (VC), Amelia Kerr, Georgia Prestwidge, Jemma Barsby

PS-W vs BH-W Probable Playing XIs

Perth Scorchers Women: Meg Lanning (C), Amy Jones (WK), Georgia Redmayne, Natalie Sciver, Nicole Bolton, Heather Graham, Chloe Piparo, Jemma Barsby, Kim Garth, Taneale Peschel, Sam Betts

Brisbane Heat Women: Beth Mooney (WK), Kirby Short (C), Grace Harris, Jessica Jonassen, Maddy Green, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Mikayla Hinkley, Laura Harris, Amelia Kerr, Delissa Kimmince, Georgia Prestwidge

CAPTAINCY AND VICE CAPTAINCY OPTIONS

Suggested Captain – Beth Mooney, Natalie Sciver, Meg Lanning

Suggested Vice-Captain – Heather Graham, Jess Jonassen, Amelia Kerr

SQUADS

Brisbane Heat Women: Beth Mooney(w), Maddy Green, Jess Jonassen, Grace Harris, Laura Harris, Kirby Short(c), Amelia Kerr, Delissa Kimmince, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Mikayla Hinkley, Courtney Grace Sippel, Haidee Birkett, Georgia Prestwidge, Charli Knott, Lilly Mills

Perth Scorchers Women: Amy Ellen Jones(w), Georgia Redmayne, Meg Lanning(c), Natalie Sciver, Nicole Bolton, Heather Graham, Jemma Barsby, Chloe Piparo, Kim Garth, Samantha Betts, Taneale Peschel, Mathilda Carmichael, Piepa Cleary, Emma King, Kath Hempenstall

