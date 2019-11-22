The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has shelved its plan to deliver the pink balls to the India and Bangladesh captains before the toss through army paratroopers. The decision was taken after failure to obtain security clearance a day ahead of India’s maiden Day/Night Test.

Also, there won’t be a 40-minute dinner-break as is the norm with a day-night Test match. Keeping in mind the winter season, the breaks will follow a similar pattern as to a day Test with a lunch followed by a tea-break.

The lunch will be taken at 3:00 pm IST and the tea will be for 20 minutes, the final break during the day’s play.

The conditions for a Test can be changed with mutual consent of the participating teams as per the International Cricket Council (ICC) norms.

As per the final programme of the CAB for the second Test that gets underway from Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah won’t be in attendance.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee have confirmed their attendance and will be ringing the customary bell at the Eden Gardens to signal the start of the Test.

A chat show has also been planned on the opening day during the lunch-break. Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble, VVS Laxman and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly will be part of the discussion.

Several former India internationals are also going to be present including S Ramesh, Saba Karim, Sunil Joshi, Ajit Agarkar, Venkatesh Prasad, Kapil Dev, Dilip Vengsarkar, Mohammed Azharuddin, Kris Srikkanth, Farook Engineer and Chandu Borde.

Among sporting legends from the other disciplines the likes of Abhinav Bindra, Pullela Gopichand, PV Sindhu, Sania Mirza and Mary Kom will be present as well.

Naimur Rahman, Mohammed Mahmudul Hasan, Maharab Hossain, Mohammed Hasibul Hussain, Shahriar Hossain Biddut, Kazi Habibul Bashar and Mohammed Akram Khan are among the former Bangladesh cricketers who have confirmed their presence.