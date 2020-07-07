Veteran legspinner Pravin Tambe has been picked up by Trinbago Knight Riders in the players draft and thus becomes the first Indian cricketer to be signed up by a Caribbean Premier League (CPL) franchise. Also Read - Virat Kohli is Being Dragged Into Absurd Allegations: Cornerstone CEO on Conflict of Interest Claims

The 48-year-old, who has retired from first-class cricket, will need a No Objection Certificate from the BCCI though.

Tambe was picked by Kolkata Knight Riders during the IPL auction last December but was subsequently disqualified by the Governing Council for having taken part in a UAE T10 league.

The former Mumbai legspinner has played for the likes of Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Lions in the IPL and in 33 matches, took 28 wickets including a two-ball hat-trick.

He is the oldest to have played an IPL game after having made his debut at 41.

Meanwhile, Rashid Khan, Marcus Stoinis, Ross Taylor, Tambe and Carlos Brathwaite were also picked by the various CPL franchise through the draft process carried out remotely.

The league will start from August 18 and end on September 10.

CPL Full Squads

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Chris Lynn, Ben Dunk, Evin Lewis, Fabian Allen, Rassie van der Dussen, Sohail Tanvir, Ish Sodhi, Sheldon Cottrell, Denesh Ramdin, Rayad Emrit, Dennis Bulli, Alzarri Joseph, Joshua de Silva, Dominic Drakes, Colin Archibald, Jon Russ Jaggesar, Sunny Sohal.

Trinbago Knight Riders: Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Khary Pierre, Khary Pierre, Tim Seifert, Sikandar Raza, Anderson Phillip, Pravin Tambe, Jayden Seales, Amir Jangoo, Tion Webster, Akeal Hosein, Muhammad Ali Khan.

Jamaica Tallawahs: Andre Russell, Sandeep Lamichhane, Carlos Brathwaite, Rovman Powell, Tabrais Shamsi, Glenn Phillips, Chadwick Walton, Oshane Thomas, Asif Ali, Fidel Edwards, Preston McSween, Andre McCarthy, Nicholas Kirton, Jeavor Royal, Nkrumah Bonner, Veerasammy Permaul, Ryan Persaud.

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Imran Tahir, Nicholas Pooran, Brandon King, Ross Taylor, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Green, Qais Ahmad, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Naveen Ul Haq, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Kevin Sinclair, Ashmeade Nedd, Odean Smith, Anthony Bramble, Jasdeep Singh.

St Lucia Zouks: Rilee Rossouw, Mohammad Nabi, Daren Sammy, Colin Ingram, Andre Fletcher, Kesrick Williams, Anrich Nortje, Obed McCoy, Rahkeem Cornwall, Mark Deyal, Noor Ahmad, Kimani Melius, Leniko Boucher, Kavem Hodge, Javelle Glen, Saad Bin Zafar.

Barbados Tridents: Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Marcus Stoinis, Harry Gurney, Alex Hales, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Hayden Walsh Jr, Ashley Nurse, Jonathan Carter, Raymon Reifer, Kyle Mayers, Joshua Bishop, Nyeem Young, Justin Greaves, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shayan Jahangir