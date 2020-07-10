Former India international and domestic stalwart Wasim Jaffer has drawn comparisons between Prithvi Shaw and batting legend Virender Sehwag but feels the former needs to maintain a more disciplined lifestyle off the field to succeed at the international level. Also Read - Coronavirus Pandemic May Have Set Back Growth of Women's Cricket by Two Years: Mithali Raj

Branded as 'Tendulkar Clone', Shaw made a dazzling entry into Test cricket, hitting a century on debut against West Indies in 2018. However, last year he has handed a backdated eight-month doping ban by the BCCI.

The young Mumbai batsman made his international comeback earlier this year making ODI debut in New Zealand where again he put on display glimpse of his immense potential.

Jaffer, who announced his retirement earlier this year, feels Shaw has the game to dominate bowlers like Sehwag but discipline is an area that requires improvement.

“I also feel his lifestyle off the field, he (Shaw) needs to probably get more disciplined there. He has the game to succeed at the international level but he needs to be a lot more disciplined outside cricket also,” Jaffer told Aakash Chopra during an interview on the latter’s YouTube channel.

“I think he is a special player, without a doubt and the (kind of) shots he plays. If he gets going, he has the ability of Virender Sehwag, who can completely demolish the attack,” added Jaffer, who announced his retirement in March this year,” he added.

Jaffer, the most prolific run-getter in Ranji history, has a word of advise for Shaw regarding his game too.

“But somewhere I feel, he needs to understand (his game), where he needs to take a little bit of backseat. He has been out couple of times on short balls and he falls into that trap. He needs to understand that,” Jaffer said.