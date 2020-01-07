Prithvi Shaw’s international career has hit a major roadblock and if reports are to be believed it is of his own making. Shaw made his international debut in October 2018 during which he played two Tests against West Indies.

However, he’s yet to add to his two Tests as injuries and disciplinary issues have been hurting his chances.

The opener was part of the India squad for the Australia tour of 2018-19 but an injury during a warm-up match forced him to be flown back home. Since then, Mayank Agarwal and then Rohit Sharma have secured the two opening slots scoring plenty of runs.

Last year, Shaw’s image took another beating when he was handed a backdated suspension by the BCCI for failing a doping test. He then made impressive comebacks in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and then in the ongoing Ranji Trophy.

But a shoulder injury has again forced him to the sidelines for at least three weeks meaning and it’s unlikely he will be part of India’s Test squad for New Zealand tour. “… very unlikely that he’ll be part of India’s Test squad against New Zealand. Where’s the place anyway? Mayank and Rohit at the top, Rahul is an option — they’re all likely to play the second-four-day game at Lincoln too. He could’ve started this year on a brilliant note,” The Times of India quoted sources as saying.

However, Shaw’s lifestyle and disciplinary issues are also reportedly messing with his career. “Whose loss is it? How long will it take for him to understand that he was brought into the Test team ahead of Mayank Agarwal, who was the most prolific and consistent run-getter in the domestic circuit that time. If Prithvi is not making the opportunity count, he can only blame himself. It’s his lifestyle causing all the mess,” the English daily further quoted sources as saying.

Without citing an example, a source claimed, “I wouldn’t like to cite particular instances though there’s a list of misconducts that have been reported. The last one was in Baroda. The Mumbai team manager was very angry and reported an incident. I wouldn’t like to get into details here but something’s very wrong. Someone needs to have a very clear and serious chat with him,” add those tracking developments.”