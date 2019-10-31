The Indian women’s cricket team are enjoying their time in the Caribbean ahead of the limited-over series against the West Indies women, starting November 1.

The team arrived in the country a couple of days back and roughly a week before to the start of the series and the time off has given them the opportunity to explore the island. The West Indies is widely regarded as one of the premium vacation destinations in the world, and fair to say, by seeing the pictures and videos posted by the Indian women’s cricketer’s especially Priya Punia and Sushma Verma, the island is an absolute paradise.

Punia and Verma are big social media buffs and they have been documenting their sojourn via Instagram and the photos will make your day and bet you will be keen to check out a trip to the Caribbean Islands.

Punia has set the social media on fire with her instagram posts showing off her style quotient along with Sushma Verma. Teaming the perfect beach vacation apparel of casual Ts and hot pants, these girls are giving the Bollywood divas and the usual hot bombs of the entertainment industry and run for their money.

View this post on Instagram Take time to do what makes your soul happy. A post shared by Priya Punia (@priyapunia16) on Oct 30, 2019 at 6:11pm PDT

Sushma Verma is not far behind

And it’s not just these two. but others like Jemimiah Rodrigues and Punam Raut too are enjoying their stay, Rodrigues has been at her quirky best on instagram while Raut, arguably the shortest female cricketer in all of cricket managed to stand tall among two West Indian giants – Curtly Ambrose and Courtney Walsh.

The girls are surely enjoying their time. Hope they do the same on the field as well.