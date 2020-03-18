Citing professional commitments and personal reasons, Sanjay Bangar has decided against taking up Bangladesh Cricket Board‘s (BCB) offer of a coaching role with their Test team. Also Read - Learning New Things, Focusing on Fitness: Deepak Chahar

Bangar, among others, was in talks with BCB eight weeks ago to join their coaching staff as batting consultant in red-ball cricket. Also Read - IPL 100 Per Cent Possible if Coronavirus Pandemic is Contained by October: Ashish Nehra

“They offered me the position eight weeks ago. But in the interim, I finalised my contract with Star which gave me the opportunity to balance out my personal and professional commitments. However, I look forward to working with BCB in the future,” Bangar told PTI. Also Read - India a Difficult Place to Play Test Cricket, Would Love to Win a Series There: Steve Smith

Bangar’s previous coaching stint was with the Indian men’s cricket team between 2014 and 2019. He was part of the Ravi Shastri-led coaching staff in which he served as the batting coach.

He was the only member of the staff whose contract wasn’t renewed post India’s Caribbean tour last year.

Since then, the 47-year-old has been busy commentating and has now signed a two-year deal with Star Sports.

Another former India international Vikram Rathour succeeded him as the India batting coach.

BCB chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury had told reporters in Wednesday regarding their talks with Bangar who played 12 Tests and 15 ODIs between 2001 and 2004. “We have spoken with Bangar (for Test batting consultant) but nothing is finalised yet,” Chodhury had said.

He added, “We are negotiating with a few others as well. (Neil) McKenzie is looking after the red-ball cricket despite being a white ball consultant and till we get a batting consultant for Test cricket we are expecting him to do the job (in red ball).”