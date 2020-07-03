Sri Lanka legend Kumar Sangakkara was reportedly questioned for nearly 10 hours in the ongoing 2011 World Cup final fixing probe, according to reports in the local media. The probe began after for Sri Lanka sports minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage alleged that the 2011 WC final was sold to India by “certain parties”. Also Read - BCCI to Not Sever Ties With IPL Title Sponsor VIVO if Exit Clause Favours The Chinese Company

Aluthgamage hasn't offered any proof but later after recording his statement into the probe, said these are his suspicions which he wants to be thoroughly investigated.

Sangakkara, who was the Sri Lanka captain during the 2011 World Cup, recorded his statement with the Special Police Investigation Division of the Ministry of Sports on Thursday, according to newswire.lk.

Even as the legendary cricketer was being quizzed, protests erupted outside the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) office with members of a youth outfit Samagi Tharuna Balawegaya carrying posters alleging that Sangakkara is being harassed by the authorities.

Earlier, another Sri Lanka legend and former chairman of selection committee Aravinda de Silva and, opening batsman Upul Tharanga also appeared before the police and recorded their statements.

Aluthgamage’s stunning claims last month were swiftly rejected by Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene who scored a century in that final. played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

De Silva had even requested BCCI to conduct its own investigation into the fixing allegations and said he is ready to travel to India to help into the probe if needed.

India became the first ever team to lift the ODI World Cup on home turf after beating Sri Lanka by six wickets on April 2, 2011.