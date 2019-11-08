PS-W vs AS-W Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Perth Scorchers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Match 25, Women’s Big Bash League WBBL 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s Match PS-W vs AS-W on November 9: The 2019 Women’s Big Bash League season is the fifth season of the WBBL, which is the semi-professional women’s Twenty20 domestic cricket competition in Australia. The tournament began on 18 October 2019 and will run to 8 December 2019. Match 25 of the tournament will take place between Perth Scorchers and Adelaide Strikers at Melbourne.

My Dream11 Team

Amy Jones(VC), Tegan McPharlin, Meg Lanning, Suzie Bates, Bridget Patterson(C), Heather Graham, Kim Garth, Sophie Devine, Jemma Barsby, Amanda Wellington, Sarah Coyte

The match starts at 8:40 AM IST

PS-W vs AS-W Predicted 11

PS-W: Meg Lanning (c), Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Natalie Sciver, Kim Garth, Nicole Bolton, Piepa Cleary, Heather Graham, Chloe Piparo, Jemma Barsby, Georgia Redmayne/Samantha Betts, Taneale Peschel

AS-W: Sarah Coyte, Megan Schutt, Suzie Bates (c), Sophie Devine, Lauren Winfield, Tahlia McGrath, Amanda Wellington, Katie Mack, Bridget Patterson, Tegan McPharlin (wk), Alex Price

SQUADS:

Adelaide Strikers Women: Suzie Bates(c), Sophie Devine, Tahlia McGrath, Bridget Patterson, Lauren Winfield, Katie Mack, Amanda Wellington, Tegan McPharlin(w), Sarah Coyte, Alex Price, Megan Schutt, Tabatha Saville, Annie O Neil, Ellie Falconer, Darice Brown

Perth Scorchers Women: Amy Ellen Jones(w), Meg Lanning(c), Natalie Sciver, Nicole Bolton, Heather Graham, Georgia Redmayne, Chloe Piparo, Jemma Barsby, Kim Garth, Piepa Cleary, Taneale Peschel, Kath Hempenstall, Samantha Betts, Emma King, Mathilda Carmichael

