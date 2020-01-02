Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Punjab vs Delhi Ranji Trophy 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Round 4 Match PUN vs DEL of Ranji Trophy 2019-20 in Mohali: In the Round 4 match in Elite Group A and B of Ranji Trophy 2019-20: In the Round 4 match in Elite Group A and B of Ranji Trophy, Punjab will take on a rejuvenated Delhi side at their own backyard in PCA IS Bindra Stadium on Friday. In the ongoing edition of India’s premier domestic tournament (Ranji) – Punjab have emerged as the team to beat in the season. Sitting on the top of the Elite Group A & B points table – Punjab have 17 points under their belt with two wins and one draw in the campaign so far. The form of batting star Shubman Gill and skipper Mandeep Singh are another plus for the Punjab team.

Meanwhile, Delhi have got their Ranji campaign back on track after winning their last encounter against Hyderabad by seven wickets. The return of India internationals Shikhar Dhawan and Ishant Sharma have bolstered the capital-based side. The experienced duo of Dhawan and Ishant played a crucial role for Delhi in win versus Hyderabad. Despite the win, Delhi currently sit at the 11th position. Against Punjab, Delhi will once again have to bring their A-game to the field if they want to climb up the ladder.

TOSS – The toss between Punjab and Delhi will take place at 9 AM (IST).

Time: 9.30 AM IST.

Venue: PCA IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Anuj Rawat

Batters – Shubman Gill (C), Dhruv Shorey, Jonty Sidhu, Kunal Chandela

All-Rounders – Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Mandeep Singh, Nitish Rana (VC)

Bowlers – Baltej Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Simarjeet Singh

PUN vs DEL Probable Playing XIs

Punjab: Sanvir Singh, Shubman Gill, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Mandeep Singh (C), Anmolpreet Singh, Sharad Lumba, Anmol Malhotra (wk), Mayank Markande, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Sandeep Sharma.

Delhi: Kunal Chandela, Hiten Dalal, Dhruv Shorey (C), Nitish Rana, Jonty Sidhu, Lalit Yadav, Anuj Rawat (wk), Kunwar Bidhuri, Siddhant Sharma/Vikas Mishra/Pradeep Sangwan, Simarjeet Singh, Pawan Suyal.

PUN vs DEL SQUADS

Punjab: Sanvir Singh, Shubman Gill, Siddarth Kaul, Mandeep Singh (C), Anmol Malhotra (wk), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sandeep Sharma, Baltej Singh, Karan Kaila, Maninder Singh, Vinay Choudhary, Anmolpreet Singh, Ashwani Kumar, Sharad Lumba, Abhishek Gupta, Mayank Markande, Arshdeep Singh, Rohan Marwaha, Akul Pandove.

Delhi: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Kunal Chandela, Dhruv Shorey, Nitish Rana, Jonty Sidhu, Lalit Yadav, Anuj Rawat (wk), Kunwar Bidhuri, Ishant Sharma, Simarjeet Singh, Pawan Suyal, Navdeep Saini, Shivam Sharma, Hiten Dalal, Tejas Baroka, Shivank Vashisht, Vikas Mishra, Pradeep Sangwan.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ Punjab Dream11 Team/ Delhi Dream11 Team/ PUN Dream11 Team/ DEL Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Predictions/ Online Cricket Tips and more.