Dream11 Team Queensland vs Tasmania Prediction Marsh One-Day Cup 2019 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 19 QUN vs TAS: Having been played as a single block of matches at the beginning of the season for the past six years, this summer’s tournament will span more than two months from September 21 to November 26 and be split by breaks for the Sheffield Shield. Another big change this year is the fact the tournament will be played in all six major cities, compared to just a handful of locations in previous seasons. While boutique grounds like Junction Oval in Melbourne and Drummoyne Oval in Sydney will be used again, the tournament will also return to Australia’s major venues, with games to be hosted at the WACA, the SCG, the MCG, the Gabba and a new venue, Metricon Stadium on the Gold Coast.

TOSS – The toss between Queensland vs Tasmania will take place at 4:00 AM (IST).

Time: 4:30 AM IST.

Venue: Blundstone Area, Hobart

My Dream11 Team

Usman Khawaja, Max Bryant (C), Beau Webster, Jimmy Peirson, Ben McDermott (WK), Cameron Gannon, Jack Wildermuth, James Faulkner (VC), Billy Stanlake, Matthew Kuhnemann, Gurinder Sandhu

QUN vs TAS Probable Playing XIs

Queensland: Max Bryant, Usman Khawaja (C), Matt Renshaw, Jack Wildermuth, Bryce Street, Jimmy Peirson (WK), Matthew Kuhnemann, Xavier Bartlett, Billy Stanlake, Mark Steketee, Cameron Gannon

Tasmania: Ben McDermott (C), Caleb Jewell, Beau Webster, Jake Doran (WK), George Bailey, Simon Milenko, James Faulkner, Gurinder Sandhu, Clive Rose, Nathan Ellis, Riley Meredith

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain Options: Usman Khawaja, Ben McDermott, Caleb Jewell

Vice-captain Options: James Faulkner, George Bailey, Billy Stanlake

SQUADS

Tasmania: George Bailey, James Faulkner, Gurinder Sandhu, Jordan Silk (c), Beau Webster, Clive Rose, Ben McDermott (wk), Simon Milenko, Caleb Jewell, Riley Meredith, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Wade, Alex Doolan, Jackson Bird, Jake Doran, Jarrod Freeman, Alex Pyecroft

Queensland: Usman Khawaja (c), Charlie Hemphrey, Nathan Mcsweeney, Billy Stanlake, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Mark Steketee, Xavier Bartlett, Max Bryant, Matthew Kuhnemann, Bryce Street, Cameron Gannon, Matt Renshaw

