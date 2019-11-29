Rahul Dravid feels IPL franchises are “missing a trick” by not employing more Indian coaches in their set-up. Dravid, coach of the National Cricket Academy, believes Indian coaches have their own standing in the world and that even if they don’t make top head coaches, the candidates are more than capable of making an excellent assistant coaches in the IPL considering majority of the players are Indians.

Dravid knows a thing or two about coaching himself. Post retirement, Dravid was involved with Rajasthan Royals’ coaching set-up before branching out into full-time coaching. Under him, India won the Under-19 World Cup in 2018 in New Zealand and has mentored the likes of Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw at India Under 19 and players such as Shreyas Iyer and Mayank Agarwal at India A.

“I believe we’ve got some very good coaches, a lot of good people. I’m fully confident [in their ability]. Just as we have a lot of talent in the cricket department, we have a lot of talent in the coaching department,” Dravid told ESPNcricinfo on Thursday. “We need to give them confidence and time to flourish. I’m sure they will do it.

“It does sometimes disappoint me when a lot of our boys don’t get opportunities as assistant coaches in IPL. Honestly, there are so many Indian players in the IPL, there’s so much of local knowledge [among our coaches]. I feel a lot of teams could actually benefit from using a lot of our Indian coaches in the IPL. They know the Indian players better, they understand them better. Even as assistant coaches… there is a lot of talent and ability. It just needs to be given the opportunity, and flourish.”

As for IPL franchises, only Anil Kumble, who has been appointed as Kings XI Punjab’s head coach, is an Indian. Royal Challengers Bangalore have appointed Mike Hesson as their new coach, while at Mumbai Indians, Mahela Jayawardene holds the post. The Delhi Capitals have Ricky Ponting in charge, Trevor Bayliss at Sunrisers Hyderabad, Andrew McDonald at Rajasthan Royals and Stephen Fleming at Chennai Super Kings. Dravid felt the need is to also create coach-based programs to ensure there is a healthy flow of them in the domestic circuit to begin with.

“A part of our goal is to create a programme for coaches as well, so that we can give them certain skills in which they can develop – and hopefully then get the opportunities to work at a slightly higher level,” Dravid said. “I think a lot of IPL teams miss a trick by not using more domestic talent in the coaching area and the talent identification area, even if it is as assistants. That’s my personal opinion.

“It’s not for me to decide for franchises and head coaches what they do, but I think they miss a trick by not involving more Indian coaches. Indian coaches understand and know the system, and they know a lot of Indian players. Every IPL team has at least 17-18 Indian players. It’s my personal view, but I would love to see a lot of our boys get the opportunity to be in and around that environment. Hopefully we can work with some teams to try and ensure that.”