Rated as one of the finest batsmen ever to grace the 22-yard-strip – Rahul Dravid was a pure delight for every cricket connoisseur who enjoyed his ‘copybook’ style of batting irrespective of the format he is playing in. Even the world’s best bowlers feared bowling to a batsman of Dravid’s class who not only looked determined or oozed elegance but also has an indomitable will to thwart all their efforts.

Following his legendary father’s footsteps, 14-year-old Samit made the experts sit and take notice of his skill when he smashed a double hundred in Under-14 state-level match. Samit played a brilliant knock of 201 during a match between Vice-President’s XI and Dharwad Zone in an inter-zonal tournament. His 256-ball innings was laced with 22 fours.

Continuing his glorious batting form in the second innings, Samit played another important knock of unbeaten 94. He also contributed with the ball and scalped three crucial wickets to put his team in a strong position. The match ended in a draw.

In the past as well, Samit has made headlines for posting significant scores in school level cricket. He had scored a 150 for Mally Aditi International School in Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) BTR Cup Under-14 tournament match in 2018.

In 2016 as well, Samit showed glimpses of brilliance when he scored 125 runs for Bangalore United Cricket Club (BUCC) against Frank Anthony Public School in the Tiger Cup cricket tournament.

A 9-year old Samit also won the ‘Best Batsman’ accolade in a U-12 Gopalan Cricket Challenge in September 2015 for slamming three match-winning half-centuries (77*, 93, and 77) for Mallya Aditi.

Meanwhile, Dravid, who is currently serving at National Cricket Academy as its Director of Cricket Operations has also been in the news after he denied to conduct any fitness test for India’s ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

The NCA director, along with physiotherapist Ashish Kaushik reportedly met Bumrah on Wednesday and asked the bowler to consult his own set of specialists, a report in the Times of India on Friday stated.