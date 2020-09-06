Against all odds, Rajasthan Royals gave IPL its first fairy-tale winner in the very first season when Shane Warne-led outfit beat Chennai Super Kings becoming the inaugural champions. What started as a dream has since faded into a slew of poor on-field results and off-field controversies. Also Read - Mumbai Indians IPL 2020 Full Schedule: Date, Venue And India Timings

Since then, they have made the playoffs thrice – in 2013, 2015 and 2018 – but never further. In between they were suspended for two years for the alleged involvement of their owner in malpractices. Midway through the last season, they announced change in leadership, handing over the reins from Ajinkya Rahane to Australian superstar Steve Smith. However, that did little to change their fortunes as the finished just seventh in the eight-team competition.

Having splurged over 70 crore at the IPL auction in December last year and will hope that will translate into success this year in a season which is being held in extraordinary circumstances.

RR get their season underway when they face Chennai Super Kings on September 22 before squaring off against Kings XI Punjab on September 22. Their final league match will be against Kolkata Knight Riders on November 1.

IPL 2020 will be played in the UAE and starts from September 19 with the final to be played on November 10.

Below are their complete fixtures for the upcoming season

September 22, 2020: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings (Sharjah), 7:30 PM IST

September 27, 2020: Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab (Sharjah), 7:30 PM IST

September 30, 2020: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders (Dubai), 7:30 PM IST

October 3, 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals (Abu Dhabi), 3:30 PM IST

October 6, 2020: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals (Abu Dhabi), 7:30 PM IST

October 9, 2020: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals (Sharjah), 7:30 PM IST

October 11, 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals (Dubai), 3:30 PM IST

October 14, 2020: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals (Dubai), 7:30 PM IST

October 17, 2020: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (Dubai), 3:30 PM IST

October 19, 2020: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals (Abu Dhabi), 7:30 PM IST

October 22, 2020: Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (Dubai), 7:30 PM IST

October 25, 2020: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians (Abu Dhabi), 7:30 PM IST

October 30, 2020: Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals (Abu Dhabi), 7:30 PM IST

November 1, 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royal (Dubai), 7:30 PM IST

RR Full Squad

Steve Smith (captain), Robin Uthappa, David Miller, Tom Curran, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Ankit Rajpoot, Mayank Markande, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Oshane Thomas, Andrew Tye, Ben Stokes, Rahul Tewatia, Shashank Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anirudha Joshi, Anuj Rawat