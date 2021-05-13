Former India spinner Ramesh Powar on Thursday replaced WV Raman as the Indian women’s cricket team’s head coach, regaining the position more than two years after he was sacked following a bitter fallout with ODI captain Mithali Raj. The 42-year-old was recommended by the Madan Lal-led Cricket Advisory Committee – CAC – after interviewing eight candidates, including Raman. The others in fray were former India wicketkeeper Ajay Ratra and four female candidates including former chief selector Hemlata Kala. Also Read - Shafali Verma Set For WBBL Debut, Signs Contract With Sydney Sixers: Report

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announces the appointment of Mr Ramesh Powar as the Head Coach of Team India (Senior Women). The BCCI had advertised for the post and received over 35 applications," a BCCI statement read.

The three-member Cricket Advisory Committee comprising Ms. Sulakshana Naik, Mr. Madan Lal, and Mr Rudra Pratap Singh interviewed the applicants and unanimously agreed on Mr. Powar's candidature.

A former international, Powar played 2 Tests and 31 ODIs for the Indian cricket team. Post his playing career, he took up cricket coaching and is an ECB Level 2 certified coach and has also attended BCCI-NCA Level 2 coaching course. A former coach of the Indian Women’s Team from July-November 2018, it was under him that India qualified for the semi-final of the ICC T20 Women’s World Cup in 2018 and also won 14 T20 matches in a row.

He recently coached the Mumbai senior team that won the Vijay Hazare Trophy and has worked at the National Cricket Academy as a Bowling Coach.

However, it remains to be seen how Powar works alongside Mithali, who had accused him of bias after the Harmanpreet Kaur-led T20 team dropped the veteran batter for the all-important World Cup semifinal against England.

Mithali, in a letter to the BCCI after the event, had alleged that Powar ‘was out to destroy and humiliate’ her. Powar had hit back asserting that Mithali “threw a lot of tantrums and created chaos in the team”.

After being removed from his position in the women’s team, Powar proved himself as a coach and earlier this year, led Mumbai to the Vijay Hazare Trophy after the domestic giants failed miserably in the T20 competition.

Raman, who had replaced Powar in December 2018, now finds himself in a similar situation.

The former India batsman had coached India to the T20 World Cup final last year but it seems the ODI and T20 series loss to the visiting South African team in March cost him the job.

It was the team’s first assignment in 12 months after a prolonged break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Powar’s major challenge will be to prepare the team for the ODI World Cup in New Zealand next year. His first assignment will be a full-fledged tour of the UK starting with India’s first Test in seven years from June 16 against hosts England.

The team is also scheduled to tour Australia before the World Cup.