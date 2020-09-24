RAN vs SIN Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Ranchi Raiders vs Singhbhum Strickers, 19th Match – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's RAN vs SIN at Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium:

Professional cricket marked its return in India following the coronavirus outbreak through the Jharkhand T20 tournament. Jharkhand State Cricket Association launched its T20 league which began from September 15 and will see participation from six teams which are Ranchi Raiders, Jamshedpur Jugglers, Dhanbad Dynamos, Bokaro Blasters, Singhbhum Strickers and Dumka Daredevils.

The players and officials have been issued separate Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) as part of preventive measures against the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Association is humbled and offers its deepest gratitude to the state government for its proactive support in these despairing times, to kick-start sporting activities in Jharkhand,” JSCA president Nafees Akhtar Khan was quoted as saying in the Telegraph.

Match Toss Time: The toss between Ranchi Raiders and Singhbhum Strickers for the 19th Match will take place at 9:00 AM (IST).

Match Start Time: 9:30 AM IST

Match Venue: Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium



RAN vs SIN My Dream11 Team

Vivekanand Tiwary (captain), Aditya Singh (vice-captain), Kumar Suraj, Sumit Kumar, Aryaman Sen, Bal Krishna, Aaryamaan Lala, Manishi, Wilfred Beng, Shikhar Mohan, Vinayak Vikram

RAN vs SIN Squads

Ranchi Raiders: Roni Kumar, Pankaj Kumar, Aryaman Sen, Vivekanand Tiwary, Manishi, Harsh Rana, Yash Bhagat, Mohit Kumar Rai, Aayush Ojha, Rishav Raj, Suman Dutt Singh, Satyendra Prajapati, Prem Kumar, Shikhar Mohan, Aditya Singh, Prem Kumar-Singh

Singhbhum Strickers: Amardeeo Singh-1, Wilfred Beng, Sumit Kumar, Arvind Kumar, Ajay Yadav, Kumar Karan, Ankit Kumar, Anshu Singh, Pratik Bhakat, Kumar Suraj, Roushan Nirala, Vinayak Vikram, Bal Krishna, Aaryamaan Lala, Shiva Singh

