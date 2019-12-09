Ranji Trophy 2019-20 Full Schedule, Squads, Matches, Team List

The 86th edition of India’s premier domestic competition – The Ranji Trophy – gets underway today with Round 1 matches of Elite A and B, Elite C and Plate group matches. A total of 38 teams are vying for the coveted trophy, currently hled by Vidarbha. Vidarbha have been the champions for two consecutive years and will be looking for a third title, making them only the second team in the history of the competition to claim the title three or more times in a row. Mumbai, the Indian domestic powerhouse kept the title for 14 years running from 1958-59 to 1072-73.

Mumbai/Bombay have an unprecednted 41 titles in 46 finals appearences and they are the most successful team in the red ball competition. Karnataka/Mysore have eight titles in 14 finals appearances, followed by Delhi (7), Baroda (5) and Madhya Pradesh/Holkar 4. Vidarbha, Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Hyderabad, Maharashtra, Railways, Saurashtra/Nawanagar/Western India are the other teams to have won the title twice.

While Uttar Pradesh/United Provinces, Punjab/Southern Punjab, Haryana and Gujarat have claimed the title once each. Looking at the last ten years, Mumbai have won the title four times, while Rajasthan, Karnataka and Vidarbha have two titles to their name.

Here’s the schedule on Round 1 matches

Dec 09, Mon – Dec 12, Thu

Assam vs Services, Round 1, Elite Group C – Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

Nagaland vs Meghalaya, Round 1, Plate, Nagaland Cricket Stadium, Sovima, Dimapur

Manipur vs Mizoram, Round 1, Plate, Videocon Academy Ground, Saltair, Kolkata

Tripura vs Jharkhand, Round 1, Elite Group C, Maharaja Bir Bikram College Stadium, Agartala

Hyderabad vs Gujarat, Round 1, Elite Group A and B, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Goa vs Sikkim, Round 1, Plate, Goa Cricket Association Academy Ground, Porvorim

Chandigarh vs Arunachal Pradesh, Round 1, Plate, Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh

Bihar vs Puducherry, Round 1, Plate, Moin-ul-Haq Stadium, Patna

Uttarakhand vs Jammu and Kashmir, Round 1, Elite Group C, Abhimanyu Cricket Academy, Dehradun

Haryana vs Maharashtra, Round 1, Elite Group C, Ch Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium, Rohtak

Chhattisgarh vs Odisha, Round 1, Elite Group C, Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur

Kerala vs Delhi, Round 1, Elite Group A and B, St Xavier’s College Ground, Thiruvananthapuram

Rajasthan vs Punjab, Round 1, Elite Group A and B, Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Andhra vs Vidarbha, Round 1, Elite Group A and B. Dr. Gokaraju Liala Gangaaraju ACA Cricket Ground, Vijayawada

Himachal Pradesh vs Saurashtra, Round 1, Elite Group A and B, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala

Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka, Round 1, Elite Group A and B, NPR College Ground, Dindigul

Uttar Pradesh vs Railways, Round 1, Elite Group A and B, Victoria Park Stadium, Meerut

Baroda vs Mumbai, Round 1, Elite Group A and B, Reliance Stadium, Vadodara