Prithvi Shaw was the star of Ranji Trophy 2019-20 season Round 1 with blistering maiden double hundred of 174 balls while Karnataka and Tamil Nadu Part III played out as expected after their last ball thrillers in the final of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019-20 and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019-20.

Here’s are all the results from Round 1 of Ranji Trophy 2019-20

Gujarat Won by 8 Wickets

Sumanth Kolla’s unbeaten 69 took Hyderabad to 233 with Piyush Chawal taking 3/61 for Gujarat. In reply, Gujarat took the first-innings lead riding on Manprit Juneja’s 94. Mehdi Hasan took 4/78. Hyderabad were all out for 266 in their second dig despite Tanmay Agarwal’s 96. Rush Kalaraia took 5/45. Gujarat chased down 187 with eight wickets in hand with Priyank Panchal scoring 90 and BH Merai making 69.

Kerala took first innings lead

Kerala walked away with 3 points against Delhi after Nitish Rana and Kunal Chandela played out of their skins in the second innings. Kerala made 525 with skipper Sachin Baby making 155 and Robin Uthappa adding 102. Delhi were blown away for 142 with Jalaj Saxena returning 6/63. Following on Delhi fought hard to make 395/4.

Punjab Won by 10 Wickets

Mandeep Singh scored 122 after Punjab bowled out Rajasthan for 257. They made 358. In the second innings, Rajasthan were shot down for 168 and Punjab chased down a paltry score of 67 with 10 wickets in hand.

Vidarbha took first-innings lead

After bowling out Andhra for 211, Vidarbha made 441 courtesy Ganesh Sathish’s 237. Andhra’s Ricky Bhui (100*) and Kona Bharat (102*) made centuries to help their team to 314.

Saurashtra Won by 5 Wickets

Saurashtra bowled out Himachal for 120 but were shot down for 141 in turn in the first innings. Dharmendrasinh Jadeja’s 47 helping with the lead. Unadakat claimed 3/31 for Saurashtra, while for Himachal, Vaibhav Arora claimed 6/48. Cheteshwar Pujara made just 2. Himachal were bowled out for 182 in the second innings, with Unadkat claiming 6/51. In replay H Desai stood up with 46 and Prerak Mankad’s 47 helped his team chase down the target.

Karnataka Won by 26 Runs

Karnataka won with three balls remaining as Krishnappa Gowtham made 51, took 6/110 then added 22 and claimed 8/60. Karnataka made 336 in the first innings. Devdutt Padikkal made 78, Ravi Ashwin took 4/79, Tamil Nadu made 307 with Dinesh Karthik making 113. In the second innings, Karnataka were shot down for 151 with Ashwin claiming 4.46. Chasing 180 to win, TN were bowled out for 154. Abhinav Mukund top-scored with 42 up top.

Railways took first-innings lead

UP bowled out Railways for 253 before conceding first-innings lead, making 175. Railways went on to make 270 and UP could only make 62/2 in their second innings. For Railways Dinesh Mor scored 102. Young Shivam Mavi took 4/19 for UP.

Mumbai Won by 309 Runs

Prithvi Shaw made 66 off 62 in the first innings to help Mumbai to 431. Ajinkya Rahane made 79 while Shams Mulani contributed with 86. Shardul Thakur made 64. Baroda were all out for 307, with opener Kedar Devdhar carrying his bat through with an unbeaten 160. In the second innings, Shaw smashed 202 off 179 balls as Mumbai made 409/8 declared. Suryakumar Yadav made 102 off 70 balls. Borada were all out for 224, chasing a target of 544.

Haryana Won by an innings and 68 Runs

Sagar Rohilla’s 142 and SR Chauhan’s 117 helped Haryana to 441. Harshal Patel then took 4/70 as Maharashtra were bowled out for 247. Following on, Maharashtra were bundled out for just 86. Patel took 5/22.

J & K Won by 253 Runs

J and K made 182 in their first innings before bowling out Uttarakhand for 84. Unmukt Chand made just 2. In their second dig, J and K made 307 with Abdul Samad making 60 and Fazil Rashid adding 73. In their second dig, Uttarkhand could only manage 149. Chand made jut 9. For J and K Ram Dayal Punia took 5/58.

Chandigarh Won by an innings and 173 Runs

Shreshth Nirmohi’s 5/26 helped Chandigarh bowl out Arunachal Pradesh for 147, before they took a big lead scoring 503.2 declared. Young Arslan Khan made 233, Shivam Bhambri scored 105 and skipper Manan Vohra made 124. In their second dig, Arunachal were all out for 183 with Gurinder Singh claiming 6/50.

Goa Won by 9 Wickets

Goa skittled out Sikkim for 136 before piling on 436. Skipper Amit Verma made 113, Snehal Kauthankar made 134. In their second dig, Sikkim were all out for 374, with Iqbal Abdulla making 135. Yashpal made 84.

Odisha Won by an innings and 3 Runs

Chhattishgarh were bowled out for 134 before Odisha took a marginal lead, scoring 215 in their first innings. But, Chhattisgarh were shot down for 78 in their second innings, losing the match by an innings and 3 runs.

Jharkhand Won by 54 Runs

Jharkhand bowled out Tripura for 289, but were shot down for 136 in their first innings. But they made a superb comeback following on to pile up 418/8 declared. Saurabh Tiwary made 122, Ishan Jaggi scored 107 and then proceeded to bundle out Tripura for just 211, winning the match by 54 runs.Ashish Kumar took 5/67. Mura Singh made 103.

Cricket Association of Pondicherry Won by 10 Wickets

Pondicherry bundled out Bihar for 173 in the first innings with Sagar Desai taking 6/50, before making 300. In their second dig, Bihar could only score 196 with R Vinay Kumar claiming 4/57 – in the process becoming the second cricketer to take over 400 Ranji Trophy wickets. KB Arun Karthick and Paras Dogra knocked off the runs.

Manipur Won by 6 Wickets

Teenage sensation Rex Singh took 8/22 as Manipur knocked over Mizoram for just 65, before making 289. In their second innings, Mizoram fought hard and made 290 with skipper KB Pawan making 124. Chasing 69 to win, Manipur lost four wickets but overhauled the target.

Meghalaya Won by 110 Runs

Meghalaya scored 285, batting first with skipper Punit Bisht making 125. Nagaland were bowled out for 136, In their second dig, Meghalaya were shot down for 142 with Imliwati taking 6/54. Chasing 291 to win, Nagaland were all out for 181. Stuart Binny failed to impress.

Assam suspended Services

Due to curfew in Assam over CAB protest, this match was suspended.