Afghanistan international and Sunrisers Hyderabad spinner Rashid Khan congratulated his SRH teammate Manish Pandey, who got married to actress Ashrita Shetty on Monday, on Twitter, joining a host of celebrities who wished the Indian cricketer on his special day. However, what caught the attention of Twitterati was what Rashid wrote afterwards.

Pandey got married to long-time girlfriend, Shetty, in a small ceremony in Mumbai. A day earlier Pandey has played a crucial hand in his team Karnataka’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Triumph – by one run – against Tamil Nadu and travelled by road for his wedding the next day.

Pandey’s wedding was not a grand affair and was attended by close family and friends. And this was something that did not go down well with the Afghanistan star.

Rashid wrote, Congratulations my brother @im_manishpandey Raja wishing you a lifetime of happiness together and a love that grows stronger with each passing day. And then took a jibe at Pandey for not inviting him for the wedding.

Congratulations my brother @im_manishpandey Raja wishing you a lifetime of happiness together and a love that grows stronger with each passing day . 🤗🤗 Lekan Invite Q nahi kya 😌😌 pic.twitter.com/QtDvrJk4eW — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) December 3, 2019

Born on 16th of July 1993, Ashrita marked her debut as an actor with a comedy Tulu film titled Telikeda Bolli after winning a beauty contest ‘Clean & Clear Fresh Face’ in 2010. Telikeda Boli released in the year of 2012 but did not receive much attention.